Get your tickets now to avoid disappointment!

Following the success of last year’s sell‑out event, the much loved St John’s House Beer, Gin & Cider Fayre returns in 2026, firmly establishing it as part of Warwick Town’s annual events calendar.

Taking place on Saturday 16 May, from 12 noon to 7pm, the ticketed event will be hosted at St John’s House, a stunning 17th‑century landmark in the heart of Warwick. Visitors are invited to bring friends and family for an afternoon of local flavours, live entertainment and relaxed enjoyment in the house and gardens.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We are so pleased to welcome this fayre back for another year. Following the phenomenal success of last year's sell-out, it is wonderful to see this celebration become a cornerstone of Warwick’s annual events calendar.

"The event is a fantastic example of our vibrant county—bringing families and friends together in the beautiful, historic setting of St John’s House, while championing the incredible craftsmanship of Warwickshire’s local brewers, distillers, and food producers. Supporting our local independent businesses is a key priority for the Council, and events like this are the perfect way to showcase the exceptional food and drink produced right here in Warwickshire. We hope visitors will enjoy the event and remember to drink responsibly."

Celebrating local producers

The event celebrates the best of Warwickshire’s brewers and distillers, with Warwickshire brewed real ales, refreshing ciders, flavoursome gins and cocktails, street food and fresh coffee, and local ice cream.

Confirmed traders include Warwickshire Gin Company, Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Brubl Brewery, Dough & Brew, The Shakespeare Pit Roast Company, Annie’s Antics Vintage Ice Cream Van, and Coffee Cup Cabin.

Family fun and live entertainment

With something for all ages, the fayre also offers:

Children’s craft activities (12:00pm–4:00pm)

Vintage lawn games in the Bowling Green Garden

Live music from local artists Vince, Kirsty and Ryan, and Jack Hopkinson

Free guided tours

Visitors can step back in time with free guided tours of St John’s House, available to book on the day (limited spaces).

Please note: some areas of the house are on the first floor and are not wheelchair accessible.

Ticket Information

Tickets cost £5 per adult and £1 for children aged 2 and over (plus booking fees).

Advance booking is recommended via: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice