Warwickshire’s licensed premises pass the test when ‘asked for Angela’

Pubs, bars and other licensed premises across Warwickshire have demonstrated that they are successfully running the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme.

‘Ask for Angela’ gives people a simple, discreet way to ask staff for help should they need it.

Agencies from the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) – including Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire County Council, borough and district councils and local Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) – carried out tests in town centre venues to check how well the scheme is understood and used, as part of their pro-active operations.

Safer Neighbourhood policing teams have been doing this as part of Op Goss, working closely with borough and district licensing teams.

Officers have been carrying out joint compliance visits, checking on door staff and venue management at 38 licensed premises across Warwickshire. Most venues passed the test, with only one failing. That venue has since received additional training and guidance.

Leon Livermore, Head of Community Safety and Trading Standards at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"It’s reassuring to see pubs, bars and restaurants across Warwickshire doing a great job in supporting community safety. The results reflect a strong commitment from venues to safeguarding customers and promoting safer spaces."

National ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme Director, Iwona Kossek, said:

"We are thrilled with Warwickshire’s success with their recent ‘Ask for Angela’ testing exercise.

“Visiting 38 licensed premises across town centres, it’s incredibly encouraging to see how many venues have implemented the scheme effectively. This outcome clearly reflects the dedication and hard work across the county to create safer, more supportive environments.

“We’ve been proud to work alongside Warwickshire since 2023, developing bespoke materials and training to support and strengthen the scheme locally, and it’s fantastic to see that collaboration reflected in these results."

PC Lucas from the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) in Stratford – just one of the towns where operations have been taking place - said:

“Over the past few months, we have been working alongside our local authority partners as part of Op Goss to ensure Stratford’s night-time economy remains safe and well regulated.

“These joint operations allow us to engage with pub staff, check compliance with licensing conditions, and carry out vehicle and driver checks to make sure taxis operating in the area are safe and properly licensed.

“Our aim is to maintain a visible presence in the town centre, support legitimate businesses, and reassure the public that we are working proactively with our partners to tackle any issues and keep Stratford a safe place to enjoy a night out.”

Warwickshire businesses can show their commitment to ensuring anyone needing support gets the help they need by signing the official ‘Ask for Angela’ pledge.

Signing up is free and gives venues a certificate to display, promotional materials, ongoing guidance and a listing on the ‘Ask for Angela’ website.

For more information on ‘Ask for Angela’, visit https://www.askforangela.co.uk/.

To find out more about the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) visit: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/