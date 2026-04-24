New emotion coaches trained to support young people

Warwickshire County Council’s Virtual School is strengthening emotional support for young people in North Warwickshire...

...through a new partnership that will see three newly recruited Emotion Coaches trained to work in local secondary schools.

The 18‑month, jointly funded programme brings together ReconnectEd, Warwickshire Virtual School, Nicholas Chamberlaine School and Higham Lane School to invest in long‑term, emotionally informed and academic support. The newly trained Emotion Coaches will soon begin working directly with young people, helping them to better understand and manage their emotions and wellbeing, while supporting positive engagement with learning.

The programme builds on ReconnectEd’s established coaching model, which supports young people at risk of exclusion to flourish in school. The approach focuses on developing emotional regulation, increasing engagement with learning and working towards meaningful qualifications.

Training for the first group of ReconnectEd Emotion Coaches took place in March, marking the official start of the programme in Warwickshire. As part of the training, Sarah Healy, Specialist Senior Educational Psychologist (SEMH) from Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service and the Virtual School, led a session on Attachment Theory, highlighting the importance of trauma-informed and attachment‑aware approaches to supporting children and young people’s wellbeing and learning.

The training was hosted by Race Leys Junior School, which provided a warm and welcoming setting for the launch of the programme, using its Mad Hatters Café space.

Talking about the new partnership, Director of Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, John Coleman said:

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with our schools and ReconnectEd to support young people who may be struggling in school. This programme reflects our commitment to providing the right support at the right time, with a strong emphasis on emotional wellbeing, inclusion and positive educational outcomes. “We are proud to support this initiative through Warwickshire Virtual School and look forward to the positive difference it will make for young people over the coming months.”

Alexandra Hanratty, CEO and Co-Founder, ReconnectEd added.

“I firmly believe that each child has within them the qualities to succeed in life. As professionals, we have a responsibility to nurture that potential and to ensure the next generation feels supported, valued and able to flourish. We are delighted to be expanding our work into Warwickshire, and partnering with Warwickshire Virtual School, Nicholas Chamberlaine School and Higham Lane to deliver positive outcomes for the targeted young people, their families, carers and school communities."

Over the next 18 months, the Emotion Coaches will work across participating secondary schools, supporting pupils to re‑engage with education, build resilience and achieve their potential.

For more information on Warwickshire’s Virtual Schools visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-attendance/warwickshire-virtual-school

For more information on Reconnect Ed visit ReconnectEd l Helping Young People to Flourish in Mainstream Schools