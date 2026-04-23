Looking out for signs this National Stalking Awareness Week 2026

Did you know that 1.4 million adults (aged 16 and over) were victims of stalking in 2025*?

This National Stalking Awareness Week, Warwickshire County Council and partners are highlighting stalking as serious and often an overlooked form of domestic abuse. Stalking can escalate to extreme harm, if not recognised and acted upon early.

While anyone can become a victim, stalking disproportionately affects women and girls, with approximately 1 in 5 women and almost 1 in 13 men experiencing stalking since the age of 16**.

Evidence from Domestic Abuse Related Death Reviews (DARDRs), previously known as Domestic Homicide Reviews (DHRs) shows that stalking and obsessive behaviour are frequently present before the most serious domestic abuse incidents, including homicide. Repeated patterns of unwanted contact, surveillance, intimidation and fixation are not ‘low-level’ but the start of something that is threatening and dangerous.

Stalking can look like:

Unwanted repeated contact -messages, calls or contact that continue after being asked to stop

Following or monitoring - turning up uninvited, watching, waiting, or tracking where someone goes

Online or tech enabled behaviour - monitoring social media, using fake accounts, tracking apps or devices

Ignoring boundaries or separation - refusing to accept the end of a relationship or demands for no contact

Behaviour causing fear or escalation - actions that intimidate, distress, or increase over time, especially after separation.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Stalking can be relentless and frightening, often continuing long after a relationship has ended. Evidence from Domestic Abuse Related Death Reviews shows that these behaviours must never be dismissed. National Stalking Awareness Week is a vital opportunity to raise awareness, challenge myths and reinforce that early intervention and shared responsibility can save lives.”

She added: “Warwickshire County Council works in partnership with local agencies to prevent domestic abuse and support victims through early intervention, safeguarding and multi-agency responses.”

National Stalking Awareness Week is a reminder that:

Stalking is a crime and should always be taken seriously

Stalking is a form of domestic abuse when carried out by a current or former partner or family member

Nonphysical abuse can be just as dangerous as physical violence

Victims may disengage or minimise risk due to fear, control, or trauma – this must never be mistaken for safety

Warwickshire County Council work in partnership with the Police, health, housing and voluntary sectors to prevent harm, identify risk early and ensure coordinated responses.

In addition, the council commissions a county-wide domestic abuse service, which includes advocacy, outreach and safety planning, which supports anyone experiencing stalking, as part of domestic abuse. This also includes access to specialist support through local services and links to national stalking advocacy.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Deakin from Warwickshire Police said: “Stalking is driven by fixation. It’s powered by obsession, it’s unwanted and it’s repeated. It does not need to be violent. It has a devastating impact on the lives of victims, and we will take it seriously. Help is available if you’ve been affected.”

Anyone experiencing stalking or supporting someone can access confidential help through specialist stalking and domestic abuse services. Please see a selection of services across Warwickshire below.

Talk2Someone – Warwickshire’s Partnership Website for Domestic Abuse Support

The talk2someone website provides support and advice for anyone who wishes to access help or gather information about sexual violence and abuse, domestic abuse and harmful practises. To access support visit https://www.talk2someone.org.uk/home/stalking #YouAreNotAlone

Refuge – Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service

Warwickshire County Council commissions the provider, Refuge to provide the service. This is a countywide service that offers help and support to women, men and children experiencing domestic abuse in Warwickshire. If you live in Warwickshire, you can call 0800 408 1552 to speak to a support worker or please email DVSW@refuge.org.uk Always call 999 in an emergency.