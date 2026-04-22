Warwickshire County Council celebrates St George’s Day

St George’s Day is an opportunity to acknowledge national tradition, while also reflecting on Warwickshire’s local identity, rich heritage, beautiful landscapes and warm communities.

St George’s Day - 23 April - is celebrated on the date that William Shakespeare was both born in 1564 and died in 1616 and is also shared with Warwickshire Day.

Warwickshire is a place where people come together. From bustling market towns like Nuneaton and Royal Leamington Spa to the charming villages nestled in the countryside, our communities are the heart and soul of the county. The county is also home to thriving businesses, and a pioneering spirit that drives innovation across many sectors.

Discover more about Warwickshire and plan a range of days out or longer stays using the Visit Warwickshire itineraries. The website features activities from across the county to suit a range of budgets, from exploring the many waterways to a dog friendly day out, visit visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/ to find out more.

There are also lots of events and activities taking place across the county over the next few days - celebrating St George, Shakespeare and all that is great about Wawickshire - and with a sunny few days ahead, it's a great opportunity to get out and explore the county.

Atherstone

25 April: Atherstone Farmers' Market and Artisan Craft Market

Bedworth

25 April: St Georges Day in Bedworth

Coleshill

26 April: Coleshill Partnership St George's Day Family Fun Day

Warwick

24 April: Smith Street St George's Day celebrations

Stratford

23 April: St George's Day in Stratford

25 April: Shakespeare's birthday celebrations

Find out more about each local area and things to do at:

Find more things to do across Warwickshire at https://visit.warwickshire.gov.uk/