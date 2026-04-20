Telford Infant School celebrates OPAL Gold Award for outdoor play and learning

Telford Infant School in Warwickshire has been awarded the OPAL Outdoor Play and Learning Gold Award, recognising the school’s strong commitment to providing high‑quality outdoor pl...

Telford Infant School in Warwickshire has been awarded the OPAL Outdoor Play and Learning Gold Award, recognising the school’s strong commitment to providing high‑quality outdoor play opportunities for its pupils.

The OPAL Outdoor Play and Learning Gold Award is a nationally recognised award for schools that demonstrate exceptional practice in outdoor play. Telford Infant School began its OPAL journey two years ago and, since then, has worked with enthusiasm and determination to transform the quality of play for all children.

As a result of this work, the school’s playgrounds now offer rich, varied and engaging play opportunities. These include building and construction using recycled loose parts, creative arts and crafts, sand and water play, mud kitchen activities, wheeled play and a wide range of sporting opportunities.

These diverse play experiences ensure that every child can find something that sparks their curiosity, creativity and enjoyment during playtime. The school’s approach to play is inclusive and designed to support all children, including those with additional needs, by offering flexible, open‑ended activities that allow pupils to play in ways that suit their interests, abilities and confidence levels.

The OPAL Gold Award recognises the sustained effort, creativity and commitment shown by staff, pupils and families throughout the school’s OPAL journey and highlights what can be achieved when children’s play is placed at the heart of a school’s ethos.

The positive impact of these improvements is already clear. The school reports happier and more active children, improved behaviour at lunchtime and greater inclusion across playtimes. These outcomes demonstrate the powerful role that high‑quality play can have in supporting children’s wellbeing, social development and engagement with school life.

Talking about receiving the award, Ms Louise Roberts, Headteacher at Telford Infant School, said:

“We are incredibly proud to achieve the OPAL Gold Award. This journey has transformed how we approach play and has made a real difference to our children’s happiness, confidence and wellbeing. It has been a fantastic team effort involving staff, pupils and families, and we are delighted that this work has been recognised.”

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, added:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Telford Infant School and a reflection of the commitment shown by staff, pupils and families. High‑quality play is essential to children’s wellbeing and development, and this Gold Award highlights what can be achieved when schools place children and their experiences at the heart of school life, fully reflecting the values of Child Friendly Warwickshire. Everyone involved should feel extremely proud.”

To find out more about the OPAL Primary Programme, including videos and case studies from schools across the country, visit: outdoorplayandlearning.org.uk/the-opal-primary-programme/