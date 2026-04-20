Warwick Castle UNBOXED: Enjoy a range of talks and workshops related to the new exhibition at Market Hall Museum

New stories from an old castle.

Visitors to Market Hall Museum have been enjoying discovering the untold stories that bring to life the people who once lived and worked at the iconic Warwick Castle in their newest exhibition: Warwick Castle UNBOXED.

Members of the public are invited to delve deeper into some of these stories, and discover new ones, with a range of talks and workshops related to the exhibition this summer.

Choose your favourite countess following the Battle of the Countesses on Saturday 30 May, hear about Lady Brooke and the World War One Ambulance Train on Wednesday 3 June, and paint a fan to keep you cool on Sunday 7 June.

Take a tour of Warwick Castle, led by the Castle’s History Team, on Tuesday 9 June, find out about the activities of the Naval Fleet when the threat of another Spanish Armada remained real on Thursday 11 June, and discover the intriguing tale of ‘Jack Indian’ and his journey to England on Saturday 13 June.

Hear about aspects of contraception, reproductive health and population concerns at a talk on Tuesday 16 June, discover what life was like for the women labourers of Warwick Castle on Wednesday 24 June and find out what the beautifully decorated vouchers of Warwick Castle can tell us about the 19th century shops in Warwick on Monday 29 June.

Rob Powell, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Resources, said: These talks and events offer a unique opportunity to look behind the walls of Warwick Castle and discover the real stories of the people who shaped its history. By bringing together archive material, personal letters, and unexpected objects, we’re able to share a more human, and perhaps unexpected side of the castle’s past.”

To find out more, and to book a place, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.