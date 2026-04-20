WCFW’s medical awareness training videos for asthma, anaphylaxis, and epilepsy awareness have been fully rebranded and relaunched on the new WCFW website.
The videos support schools, education settings, and professionals who may face a situation where a child or young person requires immediate medical support. Many of these incidents can be unexpected, time-sensitive, or distressing for both the individual and the staff member involved. The training videos play a vital role in:
- Building staff confidence: Understanding the signs of asthma attacks, anaphylaxis, and seizures to help staff respond quickly and efficiently in an emergency.
- Promoting safer school environments: An increased awareness of medical conditions and treatment reduces risk and ensures pupils receive the appropriate support.
- Supporting statutory responsibilities: Schools and professionals have a duty to safeguard children and provide care to those with medical conditions. The videos offer an accessible way to refresh knowledge and support best practice.
- Encouraging consistency: The training ensures that staff have access to the same practical guidance regardless of their previous training or experience.
The training videos are available to watch on the WCFW website