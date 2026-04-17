Hidden Subscriptions and other scam warnings

Scam and rogue trader warnings and advice

Hidden Subscription Warning

If you ever see a pop-up offer on social media for a free trial (only postage and packaging to pay) or other paid for goods or services such as IQ tests, then beware!

Warwickshire residents have reported paying for these items, only to find that they have been misled into signing up for a monthly subscription they did not need nor want. Often, they only realise after money is taken from their account. Do your research and make sure that any offers or goods/services are genuine before paying.

If you have fallen for a subscription scam, immediately contact your bank to stop future payments and report the fraud. Request a chargeback for payments you did not authorise and if you think your any of your passwords have been compromised, then change them.

For more information on getting your money back after a scam

Do You Own Solar Panels?

Unscrupulous businesses are contacting homeowners with solar panels to arrange ‘maintenance' or 'servicing’ visits, falsely claiming that they have an existing agreement with the homeowner to carry out checks.

These scammers have no contract and just want access to your home and solar panels before trying to sell you unnecessary upgrades and new equipment.

The scammers often cold call either on the phone or on the doorstep and may claim they have taken over a contract from the original installers who they say have gone out of business.

More Crypto Currency Investment Scams Reported

More Warwickshire residents are reporting being targeted by crypto currency scams, including people who have been targeted before.

Some people who lost small amounts of money are now being targeted by the same scammers again. The scammers claim that the money they invested, perhaps years ago (and thought they had lost), has grown hugely. The scammers then ask for a fee from the victim before the money can be released. They may claim this is a transfer fee or a sterling conversion fee. Once on the hook, the victim is told they need to pay more and more money before their bogus investment is paid to them. They end of chasing money that does not exisit!

Other victims of crypto currency scams have been approached by scammers who claim that for a fee they can recover stolen money. Sadly, the scammers just keep asking for more money until the victim has none left!

Some victims across the UK have lost hundreds of thousands of pounds, their life savings, after been groomed by scammers.

Police Little Book of Crypto Crime

Protect Your Online Buying, Selling and Auctioning Accounts Now

If you buy, sell or auction items on website platforms, protect your account from being hacked now!

Many users have reported having their accounts hacked by fraudsters who then add their own payment details to the account. The fraudsters list an expensive item which is subsequently purchased. The buyer pays for the item and when the money is received by the fraudster, they delete their card details and disappear. The buyer does not receive the item so they raise a complaint with the platform who typically sides with the buyer and demands that the genuine account holder pay the buyer back! The genuine account holder may not even realise they were hacked until they begin to be chased for money they don’t owe.

Make sure that all your online accounts are protected with strong passwords and ideally two-factor authentication.

More guidance

HMRC Scam

Beware cold calls from fraudsters claiming to work for His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) demanding money for an underpayment of tax. These messages are often accompanied by threats.

Whether it’s an unexpected letter or more likely a telephone call, text message or email, only ever respond using telephone numbers or addresses that are published on the Government’s official gov.uk website.

Report scammers to HMRC and see more examples of HMRC scams

Parking Charge Notice Scam

Warwickshire residents are being sent bogus text messages stating that they have an outstanding parking fine. The text message states that if payment is not made by the deadline, they may face additional fines and interest. There is also the threat of revoking their driving licence and a negative impact on their credit record. The bogus texts direct recipients to websites where they are asked to enter their vehicle registration number and pay the bogus fine.

Trading Standards advise recipients to block scam texts. Never enter your personal or financial information into a scam website, your card information could be compromised.