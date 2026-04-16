Arts Uplift - Singing for Wellbeing

Boost your wellbeing with our FREE singing course.

A fun and effective way to improve your mental wellbeing

Join us for a series of singing workshops for Coventry and Warwickshire adults looking for creative coping strategies to improve mental wellbeing.

Suitable for beginners

COURSE DETAILS:

Tuesdays 7-8.30pm

12 May,16 June 14 July,25 August

Location: Life church, Leamington Spa

Singing for Wellbeing - designed to uplift your spirits and improve your mental health.

Under the guidance of experienced choir leader Claire Fowler, you'll have the opportunity to explore the therapeutic benefits of singing in a supportive and welcoming environment.

No singing experience needed! Join our friendly group and sing along to familiar songs. Connect with others and experience the joy of singing.

What you can expect to learn:

Gain a better understanding about how singing can benefit your well-being.

Feel more confident about singing in a group and learn breathing and singing techniques.

Meet new people and help each other.

Book now at www.artsuplift.co.uk/wellbeing-courses

More information email: info@artsuplift.co.uk or call 01926 504 212