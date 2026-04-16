Arts Uplift - Mindful Photography Course

A fun and effective way to improve your mental wellbeing

Slow down. Look closer. See differently.

Step away from the rush of everyday life and discover a calmer, more creative way of seeing the world. This relaxed course combines simple photography with mindfulness to support your wellbeing.

MINDFUL PHOTOGRAPGY COURSE DETAILS

Dates: 11, 18 May; 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 June; 6 July 2026

Time: 7:00 – 8:30 pm Location:

Location: The Benn Partnership, Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3HR

Mindful Photography for Wellbeing is designed to help you slow down, reduce stress, and improve your mental wellbeing through creativity and mindful observation.

Learn how photography can support your wellbeing

Build confidence in your creative skills

Try simple mindfulness and observation exercises

Capture meaningful moments, not perfect images

Connect with others in a supportive group

What you can expect to learn

How mindful photography can support your mental wellbeing

Simple techniques to help you slow down and focus your attention

Ways to capture meaningful moments rather than perfect images

Book now at www.artsuplift.co.uk/wellbeing-courses

More information email: info@artsuplift.co.uk or call 01926 504 212