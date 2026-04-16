Arts Uplift - Mindful Photography Course

A fun and effective way to improve your mental wellbeing
Slow down. Look closer. See differently.
Step away from the rush of everyday life and discover a calmer, more creative way of seeing the world. This relaxed course combines simple photography with mindfulness to support your wellbeing.
MINDFUL PHOTOGRAPGY COURSE DETAILS
Dates: 11, 18 May; 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 June; 6 July 2026
Time: 7:00 – 8:30 pm Location:
Location: The Benn Partnership, Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3HR
Mindful Photography for Wellbeing is designed to help you slow down, reduce stress, and improve your mental wellbeing through creativity and mindful observation.
- Learn how photography can support your wellbeing
- Build confidence in your creative skills
- Try simple mindfulness and observation exercises
- Capture meaningful moments, not perfect images
- Connect with others in a supportive group
What you can expect to learn
- How mindful photography can support your mental wellbeing
- Simple techniques to help you slow down and focus your attention
- Ways to capture meaningful moments rather than perfect images
Book now at www.artsuplift.co.uk/wellbeing-courses
More information email: info@artsuplift.co.uk or call 01926 504 212