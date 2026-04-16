Arts Uplift - Creative Writing Workshops

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Discover the power of writing to improve your wellbeing.

Discover the power of writing to improve your wellbeing.

Join our FREE adult creative writing workshops.

Discover your voice, craft compelling stories, and connect with others in a supportive community.

No experience needed. 

COURSE DETAILS

Online via Zoom

Wednesdays 7–8.30 pm

20 May

17June

8 July

19 August

 

Find your voice, improve your well-being

Join experienced writer and theatre director, Tristan Jackson Pate and guest poet Emilie Lauren-Jones , for a supportive introduction to creative writing. Explore storytelling techniques, develop your writing skills, and connect with others. Open to adults from Coventry and Warwickshire.

What you can expect to learn

  • Understand the benefits of creative writing for well being
  • Build confidence and learn new writing techniques
  • Meet new people and share your work with supportive peers

 

Book now at www.artsuplift.co.uk/wellbeing-courses

If you encounter any issues, please email info@artsuplift.co.uk or call 01926 504 212

 

Arts Uplift Charity Creative writing flyer

 

 

Published: 16th April 2026

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