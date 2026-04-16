Arts Uplift - Creative Writing Workshops

Discover the power of writing to improve your wellbeing.
Discover the power of writing to improve your wellbeing.
Join our FREE adult creative writing workshops.
Discover your voice, craft compelling stories, and connect with others in a supportive community.
No experience needed.
COURSE DETAILS
Online via Zoom
Wednesdays 7–8.30 pm
20 May
17June
8 July
19 August
Find your voice, improve your well-being
Join experienced writer and theatre director, Tristan Jackson Pate and guest poet Emilie Lauren-Jones , for a supportive introduction to creative writing. Explore storytelling techniques, develop your writing skills, and connect with others. Open to adults from Coventry and Warwickshire.
What you can expect to learn
- Understand the benefits of creative writing for well being
- Build confidence and learn new writing techniques
- Meet new people and share your work with supportive peers
Book now at www.artsuplift.co.uk/wellbeing-courses
If you encounter any issues, please email info@artsuplift.co.uk or call 01926 504 212