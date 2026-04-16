Sustainable upgrades help to future-proof Bilton Dental Clinic

Bilton Dental Clinic, a dental practice based in Rugby, has renovated their building with the goal of improving their carbon footprint and reducing operational costs.

The independent dental practice offers a broad range of services, from general and restorative dentistry to oral surgery and advanced implant treatments. With a commitment to providing high-quality patient care in a sustainable and efficient manner, they contacted the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS).

A Business Advisor from Coventry City Council visited the site to conduct a free energy audit, which helps businesses identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and cut energy costs, while also spotting key barriers that may be limiting professional growth.

The audit found that despite new double glazing and thermal wall insulation, heat loss was impacting their energy bills and environmental performance, and the clinic’s roof was in need of significant improvement.

Bilton Dental Clinic was then able to apply to Warwickshire County Council for a government-funded grant to complete the renovation of the roof. which included more energy-efficient materials and modern insulation to improve the building’s thermal performance by drastically reducing heat loss.

The building’s new upgrades will have a considerable impact in supporting the practice’s commitment to environmental and financial sustainability.

Dr. Nazim Bolia, Principle Dental Surgeon at Bilton Dental Clinic, said:

"The BEAS grant scheme has been invaluable in helping us address a critical infrastructure issue while supporting our sustainability goals. "The support from the team made the process straightforward, and the improvements will benefit our practice, our patients, and the environment for years to come. We're grateful for this opportunity to invest in a more energy-efficient future.”

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, added:

“The support from the Business Energy Advice Service helped Bilton dental clinic to understand their energy consumption and identify areas for improvements, helping them become more efficient and lower their costs. “Businesses can continue to benefit from this service and receive energy audits to understand ways that they can become more energy efficient and I encourage our local businesses to take up this offer.”

BEAS is funded by the UK Government through the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). BEAS is available to businesses based in the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) region including Coventry and outside the WMCA area including Warwickshire. Coventry City Council is delivering the BEAS programme for Coventry and Warwickshire.