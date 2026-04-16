Warwickshire’s Reablement Service rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating a positive outcome following the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) assessment of its Reablement service, which recognises the service as Outstanding.

Reablement is a service offered to adults aged 18+ years across Warwickshire who need support with regaining their independence after illness, injury, or a period of frailty.

The Council’s Reablement team supports residents with practical and motivational guidance to live as independently as possible in their own homes for a period of up to six weeks. By following personalised support plans, they help individuals to regain their confidence and skills to complete everyday tasks such as washing, dressing, taking medication, and preparing meals independently.

The assessment, carried out in March as part of the CQC’s national routine monitoring of services, highlighted consistently positive experiences of people using the service, with feedback praising staff for being kind, empathetic, respectful and motivating, and for involving people fully in assessments, goal setting, and decisions about their care.

People using the service reported increased confidence and a renewed sense of independence following discharge from hospital, with many saying the service helped them feel “human again” by supporting them to do things for themselves rather than having tasks done for them. One relative said “they have all been brilliant”, reflecting the high regard in which the Reablement team is held by those using the service.

The CQC recognises the service’s person-centred approach, noting thorough and timely assessments of individuals who may require reablement care, often beginning this in hospital before discharge and continuing at home through detailed functional assessments and regular reviews. Support by the service was described as flexible, bespoke and responsive to changes in need, underpinned by strong multidisciplinary working across health and social care, including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, nurses and social workers.

The service was found to be safe and enabling with robust safeguarding practices, comprehensive risk assessments, and effective medicines management in place.

The inspection also highlighted the service’s innovative use of assistive and digital technologies to enhance oversight and support independence, alongside strong leadership and a clear ethos, with staff feeling valued, supported, and encouraged to develop within a positive learning culture.

Pete Sidgwick, Director of Social Care and Support, said

“We are incredibly proud of the outcome from this CQC inspection and particularly the strengths highlighted in the CQC report. This outcome reflects the commitment and dedication of our Reablement team. Most importantly, it confirms that the Reablement service is delivering the right support in the right way—always focused on what matters to the people of Warwickshire who draw on their support.”

Becky Hale, Executive Director for Social Care and Health, said:

“The Outstanding rating from the CQC is a fantastic endorsement of the exceptional care, dedication, and professionalism shown by our Reablement team every day, with outcomes from the service that consistently exceed expectations. Supporting people to regain their independence after illness or hospital stays can make a life‑changing difference, and it is great to see that Warwickshire residents and their families feel listened to, respected, and empowered throughout their reablement journeys. “I am incredibly proud of the team for demonstrating best practice in reablement care, and for delivering such high‑quality, responsive, safe, and effective support that helps people to feel confident, valued, and able to live more independently in their own homes.”

To learn more about WCC’s Reablement team, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/work-adult-social-care/reablement

The full Warwickshire County Council Reablement Service assessment report will be published on the CQC website in the coming days.