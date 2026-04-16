National Primary School Offer Day in Warwickshire

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places at primary schools today (Thursday 16 April).

97% of children starting school for the first time have been allocated one of their top three school choices.

Today is National Offer Day, when children starting school and those moving into Year 3 at a Junior School learn which school they will attend for the 2026/2027 academic year.

This year, there were 6,535 Warwickshire children who applied for a Reception place by the application deadline of 15 January. Of these, 88% have been given a place at their first-choice school. A further 9% have been given a place at either their second or third choice, meaning 97% have been given a place at one of their top three preferred schools.

There were also 1,321 Warwickshire children who applied for a Year 3 place at a Junior school. Of these, 99% were given their first-choice school.

Most parents and carers now choose to apply for their school place online. They will receive an email, or can check WCC’s online parent portal, on Thursday 16 April to get details of their school place and instructions on what to do next.

Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “I’m delighted to see so many children who are either starting or continuing their education journey in Warwickshire being given one of their top three choices of schools. We’re proud to have excellent schools in Warwickshire, providing our children with the best start to their education and I know they are looking forward to welcoming new pupils from September.”

As with previous years, the Council will automatically accept school place offers on behalf of each family. Parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action at this stage and should instead look out for updates directly from the school their child has been offered, including information about uniform requirements, welcome activities and term dates, which will also be available on each school’s website.

More information for parents and carers on school admissions is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/admissions