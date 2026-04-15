Collaborative safeguarding

WCFW’s School Nursing team provides confidential advice, care, and support to children and young people through their school years and into young adulthood.
WCFW’s School Health Team Lead said:
School nurses and health visitors have already been working together in a child protection case, to ensure all the children in the family are adequately safeguarded. This has involved them liaising with each other, having some ad hoc supervision and then liaising with the wider multi-agency team. An excellent piece of work, through which stronger working relationships have been built and children and young people have been appropriately supported”.