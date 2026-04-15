Special events help Warwickshire young people to learn, engage and be heard

More than 170 young people from across Warwickshire took part in two youth events last week, supporting the county’s ambition to be a child-friendly place to grow up.

Held at Ratcliffe Youth Centre (Girls Day) and Bradby Youth Centre (Boys Day), the events brought together young people from local youth projects and voluntary groups for a range of activities and workshops focused on wellbeing and personal development.

The events were delivered on separate days for boys and girls to help ensure young people felt comfortable, safe and able to fully engage in sessions. This approach also allowed activities and discussions to be tailored appropriately to support open conversation and participation.

Delivered in partnership with organisations including BHA (sexual health), Refuge, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind and Rugby College, the sessions covered positive relationships, sexual health, healthy minds and bodies, and key life skills. Young people also took part in sports, music and creative activities, and enjoyed a range of food, with some preparing it themselves.

The events were organised by Warwickshire Youth Service and funded through the Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Feedback was very positive, with young people evaluating the experience with five stars. The top skills they said they gained were around relationships and life skills.

One young participant said: “I really enjoyed the day and learned so much about relationships and things that actually affect our lives. I felt comfortable being myself and liked that I could speak openly without being judged. It really made me feel listened to."

A youth worker added: "The engagement from young people was fantastic. They took part in everything and supported each other throughout. Events like this give young people a safe space to build confidence, learn new skills and feel part of something positive."

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Supporting young people to develop the skills and confidence they need for the future is a priority for us. Events like these are an important part of our work to create opportunities, improve wellbeing and ensure every young person feels supported, heard and included."

If you want to learn more about Warwickshire’s youth club groups visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice