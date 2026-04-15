Support Worker at Beddoe Court

Multiple roles available
Job Description for Support Worker
Location: Leaming Spa, Warwickshire
Hours:
Night shifts (9pm-8am)
Day shifts (8am-9pm) - flexible
Maintenance worker 9-5
Overall Aims: At Beddoe Care we focus on the residents’ recovery, to help them to regain control of their lives and to support them to lead a meaningful life.
- To assist in the provision of care and work as part of the team to achieve required standards. To ensure that residents retain their dignity and individuality.
- To assist the Nursing and Management team to deliver an excellent standard of care that you would expect for your loved ones, working with kindness and compassion.
- Focus on Community involvement and meaningful activity to enable our residents to gain confidence and reduce stigma.
Skills, Knowledge and Qualifications
Required:
- A genuine interest in working in a caring environment
- The ability to communicate effectively at all levels
- The ability to work as a team member
- The willingness to participate in training programmes
- Be able to be assertive, proactive and to work on your own initiative
- A satisfactory Police Check and check against the POVA list
Desired:
Relevant Qualifications (either achieved or working towards)
Experience working within Mental Health
Job roles include (this is not a full list and can be changeable depending on the clients’ needs):
- Improving our resident’s quality of life
- Empowering our residents in their recovery
- Offer trust and hope to our residents
- Help develop a culture of excellence for our residents and in our place of work
- Give meaningful choice in all aspects of life
- Assist our residents to build social and meaningful activities
- Create and build on social networks
- Assist in relevant aspects of living skills
- Build on our residents’ current interests and develop new interests
- Motivate our residents daily
- Make residents feel valued
- Offer evening and weekend activities, including pro-active working and using your own initiative. If a resident is bored or needs motivation, then offer an activity either within or outside the home.
- Build a resilience that includes those that matter for our residents
- Take part in groups or if you have a particular interest then lead group activities
- Be involved in daily and weekly activity planning
- Accompany residents to access the community and to use public transport
- Assist nurses with medication including administering where needed
- Always exhibit professional behaviour and attitudes and demonstrate excellent customer care skills
- Ensure our residents are getting a balanced diet and that they understand the importance of healthy eating
- Recording residents’ medical observations and changes to residents’ condition
- Welcome and orientate residents and visitors to the home.
- Participate in completing residents notes and complete the relevant charts and documentation
- Communicate effectively with residents, relatives and healthcare professionals
- Ensure that the highest possible levels of care are maintained by supporting and assisting residents, when required, with washing, toileting, dressing and undressing and all other aspects of daily living
- Assist residents to maintain their personal hygiene and dressing needs with specific concern for their religious, cultural and personal preference, ensuring privacy and dignity at all times
- Assist residents with their mobility requirements, help move and position appropriately to maximise their physical comfort, prevent pressure sores forming and utilising equipment when trained to do so and as directed by the multi professional team
- Report to the Nurse in Charge on the residents’ condition, changing circumstances and report on any environmental issues
- Recognise and work with addictive behaviours that our residents might be experiencing
- Be active within the lines of communication of the home, whether this be feeding back information on residents or feeding back on how the home is being run
- Chaperone the residents when required always ensuring appropriate support.
- Accompany our residents when there is a need for one-to-one observation both inside the home or when they are admitted to hospital
- Actively support and assist in alleviating any distress and anxiety of residents and support workers, consistent with their personal beliefs and preferences, seeking support from senior staff when needed
- Use IT systems for residents’ records and data collection
- Maintain responsibility for the identification of your own continuing educational needs and development and take part in annual appraisals and supervisions
- Attend appropriate training courses and keep up to date with developments within the service sector
- Assist in the induction and orientation of new staff and advise and demonstrate your own activities to less experienced staff
- Within the scope of their role, recognise their limitations and present them in a credible and competent manner
- Ensure that Standard Infection Control procedures are followed at all times (see Policies and Procedures)
- Promote standards of Health and Safety in working practice and in the workplace by being responsible for yourself and others by identifying risks and undertaking work activities in a safe manner.
- Report any unsafe practices and risks you may see
- Assist residents who have limited mobility or physical difficulties making the best use of the aids provided
- Closely monitor residents who may be confused or who have behavioural problems
- Assist in the promotion of continence
- Assist in the delivery of care for residents who are dying. Assist with last offices
- Observe care planning needs for residents and complete daily records as instructed and in line with Beddoe Court Policies and Procedures
- Carry out regular checks on residents at intervals determined by senior staff members
- Clean and maintain equipment used by resident’s including wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, hoists and stairlifts. Ensure the home is always kept clean and tidy in line with the home’s attention to detail philosophy.
- If applicable, care for the residents’ clothing and their rooms. Ensure that all clothing is clearly marked
- Ensure full privacy and dignity is maintained for the dying and bereaved in line with Beddoe Court Policies and Procedures
- Assist residents who need assistance at mealtimes. Be aware of swallowing difficulties and dietary requirements. Assist with the serving of food and drinks as required
- Escort residents travelling to and from the home on social outings and hospital visits.
- Practice maximum integrity in all dealings with the residents personal and financial affairs and avoid abusing the privileged relationship that exists with the residents.
Training and Development
- Maintain professional knowledge and competence
- Complete mandatory training on or off site as required
- Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve the required qualifications
Health and Safety
- Report immediately to the person in charge, any illness of an infectious nature or any accident incurred by a resident, colleague, yourself or another
- Understand and ensure the implementation of the homes Health and Safety Policy and the Emergency Fire Procedures
- Report to the manager, person in charge and the maintenance team, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.
- Promote safe working within the home.
General
- Promote and ensure the good reputation of Beddoe Court Nursing Home
- Ensure that all information of a confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties
- Notify the person in charge as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty and when you are due to return to work from all periods of absence
- Ensure the security of the home is always maintained
- Adhere to all Company Policies and Procedures
- Ensure all equipment is clean and well maintained
- Carry out other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you
Disclosure and Barring Service Check
This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Exceptions Order) 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service (formerly known as CRB) to check for any previous criminal convictions.
This job description indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the post. It is not intended as an exhaustive list.
Beddoe Court reserves the right to amend this job description from time to time, according to business needs. Any changes will be confirmed in writing. Please note that you share with Beddoe Court the responsibility for making suggestions to alter the scope of your duties and improve the effectiveness of your post.
This is a new team being created so full training and plenty of support will be offered
Contact:
Kyle Beddoe kyle@beddoecourt.co.uk
Phone: (01926) 429209