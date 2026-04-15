Support Worker at Beddoe Court

Multiple roles available

Job Description for Support Worker

Location: Leaming Spa, Warwickshire

Hours:

Night shifts (9pm-8am)

Day shifts (8am-9pm) - flexible

Maintenance worker 9-5

Overall Aims: At Beddoe Care we focus on the residents’ recovery, to help them to regain control of their lives and to support them to lead a meaningful life.

To assist in the provision of care and work as part of the team to achieve required standards. To ensure that residents retain their dignity and individuality.

To assist the Nursing and Management team to deliver an excellent standard of care that you would expect for your loved ones, working with kindness and compassion.

Focus on Community involvement and meaningful activity to enable our residents to gain confidence and reduce stigma.

Skills, Knowledge and Qualifications

Required:

A genuine interest in working in a caring environment

The ability to communicate effectively at all levels

The ability to work as a team member

The willingness to participate in training programmes

Be able to be assertive, proactive and to work on your own initiative

A satisfactory Police Check and check against the POVA list

Desired:

Relevant Qualifications (either achieved or working towards)

Experience working within Mental Health

Job roles include (this is not a full list and can be changeable depending on the clients’ needs):

Improving our resident’s quality of life

Empowering our residents in their recovery

Offer trust and hope to our residents

Help develop a culture of excellence for our residents and in our place of work

Give meaningful choice in all aspects of life

Assist our residents to build social and meaningful activities

Create and build on social networks

Assist in relevant aspects of living skills

Build on our residents’ current interests and develop new interests

Motivate our residents daily

Make residents feel valued

Offer evening and weekend activities, including pro-active working and using your own initiative. If a resident is bored or needs motivation, then offer an activity either within or outside the home.

Build a resilience that includes those that matter for our residents

Take part in groups or if you have a particular interest then lead group activities

Be involved in daily and weekly activity planning

Accompany residents to access the community and to use public transport

Assist nurses with medication including administering where needed

Always exhibit professional behaviour and attitudes and demonstrate excellent customer care skills

Ensure our residents are getting a balanced diet and that they understand the importance of healthy eating

Recording residents’ medical observations and changes to residents’ condition

Welcome and orientate residents and visitors to the home.

Participate in completing residents notes and complete the relevant charts and documentation

Communicate effectively with residents, relatives and healthcare professionals

Ensure that the highest possible levels of care are maintained by supporting and assisting residents, when required, with washing, toileting, dressing and undressing and all other aspects of daily living

Assist residents to maintain their personal hygiene and dressing needs with specific concern for their religious, cultural and personal preference, ensuring privacy and dignity at all times

Assist residents with their mobility requirements, help move and position appropriately to maximise their physical comfort, prevent pressure sores forming and utilising equipment when trained to do so and as directed by the multi professional team

Report to the Nurse in Charge on the residents’ condition, changing circumstances and report on any environmental issues

Recognise and work with addictive behaviours that our residents might be experiencing

Be active within the lines of communication of the home, whether this be feeding back information on residents or feeding back on how the home is being run

Chaperone the residents when required always ensuring appropriate support.

Accompany our residents when there is a need for one-to-one observation both inside the home or when they are admitted to hospital

Actively support and assist in alleviating any distress and anxiety of residents and support workers, consistent with their personal beliefs and preferences, seeking support from senior staff when needed

Use IT systems for residents’ records and data collection

Maintain responsibility for the identification of your own continuing educational needs and development and take part in annual appraisals and supervisions

Attend appropriate training courses and keep up to date with developments within the service sector

Assist in the induction and orientation of new staff and advise and demonstrate your own activities to less experienced staff

Within the scope of their role, recognise their limitations and present them in a credible and competent manner

Ensure that Standard Infection Control procedures are followed at all times (see Policies and Procedures)

Promote standards of Health and Safety in working practice and in the workplace by being responsible for yourself and others by identifying risks and undertaking work activities in a safe manner.

Report any unsafe practices and risks you may see

Assist residents who have limited mobility or physical difficulties making the best use of the aids provided

Closely monitor residents who may be confused or who have behavioural problems

Assist in the promotion of continence

Assist in the delivery of care for residents who are dying. Assist with last offices

Observe care planning needs for residents and complete daily records as instructed and in line with Beddoe Court Policies and Procedures

Carry out regular checks on residents at intervals determined by senior staff members

Clean and maintain equipment used by resident’s including wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, hoists and stairlifts. Ensure the home is always kept clean and tidy in line with the home’s attention to detail philosophy.

If applicable, care for the residents’ clothing and their rooms. Ensure that all clothing is clearly marked

Ensure full privacy and dignity is maintained for the dying and bereaved in line with Beddoe Court Policies and Procedures

Assist residents who need assistance at mealtimes. Be aware of swallowing difficulties and dietary requirements. Assist with the serving of food and drinks as required

Escort residents travelling to and from the home on social outings and hospital visits.

Practice maximum integrity in all dealings with the residents personal and financial affairs and avoid abusing the privileged relationship that exists with the residents.

Training and Development

Maintain professional knowledge and competence

Complete mandatory training on or off site as required

Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve the required qualifications

Health and Safety

Report immediately to the person in charge, any illness of an infectious nature or any accident incurred by a resident, colleague, yourself or another

Understand and ensure the implementation of the homes Health and Safety Policy and the Emergency Fire Procedures

Report to the manager, person in charge and the maintenance team, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.

Promote safe working within the home.

General

Promote and ensure the good reputation of Beddoe Court Nursing Home

Ensure that all information of a confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties

Notify the person in charge as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty and when you are due to return to work from all periods of absence

Ensure the security of the home is always maintained

Adhere to all Company Policies and Procedures

Ensure all equipment is clean and well maintained

Carry out other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you

Disclosure and Barring Service Check

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Exceptions Order) 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service (formerly known as CRB) to check for any previous criminal convictions.

This job description indicates only the main duties and responsibilities of the post. It is not intended as an exhaustive list.

Beddoe Court reserves the right to amend this job description from time to time, according to business needs. Any changes will be confirmed in writing. Please note that you share with Beddoe Court the responsibility for making suggestions to alter the scope of your duties and improve the effectiveness of your post.

This is a new team being created so full training and plenty of support will be offered

Contact:

Kyle Beddoe kyle@beddoecourt.co.uk

Phone: (01926) 429209