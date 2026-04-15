Residents encouraged to share their views for Local Area SEND Inspection 

Warwickshire's Local Area SEND Inspection is taking place now and your views are needed!

Children, young people, parents, carers and professionals across Warwickshire are being invited to share their experiences of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) services as part of a joint inspection by Ofsted (Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection is being carried out in line with Ofsted’s regular inspection timetable under the new Area SEND Inspection Framework. It will evaluate how effectively education, health and care services work together to support all children and young people aged 0–25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), as well as those receiving SEN Support.

During the visit, inspectors will speak with leaders and staff from education, health and social care, as well as schools, parents, carers and young people themselves.

Hearing directly from those who use, and support SEND services is a vital part of the inspection. Children and young people with SEND, their parents and carers, and practitioners are now invited to share their views by completing short online surveys.

Parent Carer Survey

https://ofsted.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/AreaSEND-ParentCarer/10414225

Easy Read: Parent Carer Survey

Children and Young People Survey

https://ofsted.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/AreaSEND-CYP/10414225

Practitioners Survey

https://ofsted.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/AreaSEND-Practitioner/10414225

The surveys close at 9am on Tuesday 21 April 2026.

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said,

“As a local area, we are committed to improving experiences and outcomes for children and young people with SEND. The feedback shared through these surveys is vital in helping inspectors understand how effectively services work together and where further improvement is needed. I strongly encourage parent carers, practitioners, and children and young people to take a few minutes to share their views and help us to improve the services we deliver across Warwickshire.”

Jamie Soden, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, noted:

“Health services play a vital role in supporting children and young people with SEND across Warwickshire. Hearing directly from families, young people and practitioners is important as it helps ensure the inspection reflects the real, lived experiences of people who use and deliver these services. By sharing your views, you can help shape the findings, support improvements to joined-up, high-quality care, and help us to deliver exceptional SEND services across Warwickshire”

Elaine Lambe of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice commented:

“We strongly encourage all parent carers to take the time to complete the survey and share their experiences and give the link to their children and young people too. This is a valuable opportunity to have your voice heard and to ensure that the views of families are reflected in the inspection process. By taking part, parent carers can help influence improvements and shape the future of SEND services for children and young people across Warwickshire.”

For more information, please visit Local Area SEND Inspection: 2026 Local Area SEND Inspection - Warwickshire County Council