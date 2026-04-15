Coventry & Warwickshire Food & Drink Network announces next networking event

Food, drink and hospitality businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to join the next in-person networking event on Wednesday 22 April.

Held by the Coventry & Warwickshire Food & Drink Network, a joint initiative between Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, the networking events are an opportunity for businesses and sector specialists to collaborate, share insights, and explore opportunities for growth across the region.

Events take place quarterly and alternate between Warwickshire and Coventry based venues. The upcoming event on 22 April will take place at Elle’s in Coventry - a new social dining space bringing together six independent kitchens and a boutique bar, located just one minute’s walk from Coventry railway station.

Attendees can enjoy a dynamic programme featuring a welcome by Ryan Salter of Elles followed by an Economic Forecast from Corin Crane, Chief Executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce. There will then be a new speed networking opportunity for businesses to make new connections finishing with an optional tour of Elle’s Food Hall to meet the local vendors. Businesses are encouraged to bring flyers or samples to showcase their products.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Food & Drink Network continues to demonstrate the strength and creativity of Coventry and Warwickshire’s hospitality and producer community. These events provide vital connections, practical insights, and a space for businesses to share challenges and opportunities. We’re delighted to see the network grow and we encourage local businesses of all sizes to join us to build relationships and benefit from the wealth of talent and innovation in our region.”

Steve Weir, Interim Director for Economic Development & Regeneration, Coventry City Council said:

"The Coventry and Warwickshire Food and Drink Network is playing a vital role in championing the region’s diverse and innovative food and drink sector. By bringing together local producers and hospitality providers, it fosters collaboration and helps businesses reach new markets. Its work not only strengthens the sector but also provides opportunities for businesses to meet and reinforce the reputation of Coventry and Warwickshire as a destination for high-quality, locally produced food and drink.”

This free event is open to all businesses producing or serving food and drink, as well as hospitality operators across Coventry & Warwickshire. Places are free but limited and booking is required via eventbrite here.

Warwickshire businesses can access more information at

Coventry businesses can access more information at