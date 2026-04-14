Community safety films showcase partnership work to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour

Members of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board (SWPB) have produced a series of films highlighting the efforts being made to reduce crime, tackle anti-social behaviour and improve public safety.

The ‘A Day In The Life’ films, which were majority funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for Warwickshire and can be viewed at https://safeinwarwickshire.com/adayinthelife, were created through collaboration between Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, all five borough and district councils, local BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) and local charities.

The films will also be shared across social media over the coming weeks. They aim to show residents how partnership working is helping to create safer and more resilient communities.

Focusing on key issues affecting different parts of Warwickshire, the films explore the main community safety challenges in the county; how partners are working together to prevent and respond to crime and ASB; the role of visible patrols and community engagement; recent initiatives, projects and achievements; and how the public can report crime, concerns or incidents of ASB.

The short films provide real examples of joint interventions, community projects, and preventative work being carried out across Warwickshire.

By giving residents an insight into what is happening locally, the series aims to increase public confidence and encourage closer collaboration between communities and local services.

Leon Livermore, Head of Trading Standards and Community Safety, Warwickshire County Council, said:

“These films demonstrate how collaborative working helps keep Warwickshire safe. When local councils, the police, and voluntary-sector organisations come together, we are better able to address community challenges, support those who need assistance, and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We hope the films give residents a clearer understanding of the important work taking place behind the scenes and encourage them to report any concerns they may have.”

Superintendent Helen Waite, Warwickshire Police’s antisocial behaviour hotspot lead, said:

“Anti-social behaviour affects how safe people feel in their own communities, and we know the best results come when police, partners and residents all play a part.

"By working closely together, we can respond more quickly, focus on the areas that need us most, and provide the visible reassurance people expect. These films show the real difference that joint problem‑solving is making.”

For more information about the work of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board and how to report crime or anti-social behaviour, visit: www.safeinwarwickshire.com.