The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales has launched the 2026 Victims’ Survey, and we’d really appreciate your help in spreading the word and making sure victims’ voices are heard.

This is the only national, independent survey that asks victims directly about their experiences of crime, across all crime types and every stage of the justice process. What people share helps highlight what’s working well, where things need to improve, and shapes the recommendations made to improve support for victims.

This year, the Victims’ Commissioner is working with TONIC to run the survey and is asking organisations and individuals to help share it as widely as possible. Please feel free to give your own thoughts and complete the survey or pass it on, mention it, or signpost anyone who might be eligible to take part.

The survey is anonymous and open to anyone aged 16+ who has experienced or reported a crime since January 2021. The survey takes about 15 minutes and is open until 6 May 2026. By sharing the survey, you can help make sure people affected by crime have the chance to share their experiences and help improve services and support for victims.

To access the survey please visit https://www.tonic.org.uk/victimsurvey2026