Kenilworth business achieves energy savings thanks to Business Energy Advice Service

Auditel, a procurement and carbon consultancy business in Kenilworth, has cut their carbon emissions and saved money on their energy bills thanks to the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS).

In 2025, Auditel opened new office premises. As part of their renovations work to the building they wanted to become more energy efficient and reduce their carbon footprint while also futureproofing the business. To help understand the energy efficiency changes that could benefit the building, Auditel reached out to the Business Energy Advice Service, who arranged for a free energy assessment at their new office site. The assessment revealed that with upgrades to window systems, improved heating and air conditioning and LED lights, Auditel could make significant cuts to its lighting and heating costs.

David Kendall, Managing Partner of Auditel, decided to go ahead with the upgrades, and was able to apply for a government-funded grant to help with the cost of making the upgrades through the BEAS team.

David said:

“These improvements have made a transformative difference to the building and ensure that our business genuinely ‘practises what we preach’ when it comes to carbon reduction and energy management. "I have nothing but positive words for this fantastic scheme. The team’s support has been invaluable, and I would highly recommend the programme to other businesses looking to reduce energy costs and improve environmental performance.”

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The support that the Business Energy Advice Service can offer to local businesses can make a big difference to the operational costs of running a business. “I encourage any business in Warwickshire or Coventry to reach out to the Business Energy Advice Service and arrange their free energy assessments to see if they could make similar improvements.”

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a pilot scheme led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area with further funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Coventry City Council has been appointed by WCC to deliver the energy audits.

