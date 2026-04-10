Stagecoach Midlands service changes April 2026

Changes to Stagecoach bus services in April 2026

From Saturday 11 April

Nuneaton area - Stagecoach

Services 73/73A – timetable revised for punctuality

Service 74/74A/74B/74C – timetable revised for punctuality; additionally, on Mondays to Fridays, the 0818 (0826 on non-schooldays) service 74B journey from Coventry to Nuneaton will now start at University Hospital at 0847 instead of Pool Meadow Bus Station; the section to Blue Coat School will be covered by changes to service 735. The 74B will still serve Blue Coat School in the afternoon.

Service 78/78A – timetable revised for punctuality.

Service 79/79A – timetable revised for punctuality.

Service 735 – timetable revised for punctuality; the first morning journey at 0710 from Nuneaton to Coventry will now extend to Blue Coat School on schooldays, replacing service 74B between Pool Meadow Bus Station and Blue Coat School. The 74B will still serve Blue Coat School in the afternoon. Additionally, between Fillongley and Devitts Green, the service will now operate via Wood End; passengers normally boarding the service at the Crossroads on Tamworth Road in Fillongley should now board on Nuneaton Road or at the Manor House.

Rugby area - Stagecoach

Service 25/25A/25X – timetable revised for punctuality; additionally, service 25 journeys towards Rugby will use a more direct route into the town centre via the Gyratory, Lawrence Sheriff Road and Moultrie Road, and towards Coventry will now leave from stand C on Clifton Road, and stand D on North Street to match other services heading towards Dunchurch.

Service 85 – timetable revised for punctuality.

Service 96 – revised timetable and new 96A variation in the off-peak, operating via Gladstone Road in Northampton instead of St James. 96A journeys will also operate via Crick Road and West End in West Haddon instead of Guilsborough Road. Short journeys between Rugby and DIRFT will have a slight change in numbering to be 96S.

Service 96H – this service connecting the 96 with Northampton General Hospital will be withdrawn due to low passenger numbers; connections can be made to other services to the hospital in Northampton town centre.

Service D1 – revised timetable for reliability and to serve Micklewell Park development in north Daventry. Now serves bay 1 at Daventry Bus Station.

From Saturday 25 April

Leamington area - Stagecoach

Service U1 – Revised route and timetable and with new U1A variant, partly replacing service U2. Services U1 and U1A will each operate every 30 minutes to give a combined broadly 15 minute frequency Monday to Friday term time between the University of Warwick and Leamington Spa Heathcote Lane/Poseidon Way (there will be a couple of additional short peak time journeys between Leamington Parish Church and the University of Warwick).

Service U1 – journeys (every 30 minutes) will then terminate at Heathcote Lane/Leamington Spa Hospital, whilst the U1A variant will extend to Warwick Gates, Peabody Way/Randall Close every 30 minutes in both directions (rather than 1-way at present) via Othello Avenue, Tachbrook Road, Harbury Lane, Lionheart Avenue, Harbury Lane and Vickers Way.

The frequency on Saturdays and Sundays will be every 30 minutes, with most daytime journeys operating through to Warwick Gates, Peabody Way, as service U1A. Monday to Saturday evening journeys will continue to operate every 30 minutes between the University of Warwick and Leamington Spa Hospital

Service U2 – withdrawn; partly replaced by changes to service U1/U1A.