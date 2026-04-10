Warwick District CPE Variation 18 - Coventry Road

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to amend waiting restrictions in the above streets.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the above named Order, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order(s) can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 183KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Technical Plans

Consultation Plan (PDF, 572KB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Warwick V18 Coventry Rd". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 5th May 2026.