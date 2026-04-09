Grit and Grace: An afternoon of talks on the Regency Era

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are celebrating the opening of their new exhibition Warwick Castle Unboxed with a range of talks and workshops this May and June. The first talk celebrates the re...

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are celebrating the opening of their new exhibition Warwick Castle Unboxed with a range of talks and workshops this May and June. The first talk celebrates the remarkable women who stood out in the Regency era and the culinary delights that defined the period.

Rebecca Coles, Learning and Community Engagement Officer said ‘We are so excited to have Historian Dr. Annie Gray talk. Annie is one of Britain's leading food historians, you may have heard her on BBC Radio 4's The Kitchen Cabinet, or seen her on the telly. The late eighteenth century had the best food in history, eaten in a style which has never been bettered so it will be interesting to hear all the details.’

Author Rebecca Wilson will be talking on the remarkable women, of the Georgian era, Mary Anning, Anne Lister, Mary Wollstonecraft, and Lady Sarah Pennington, who with their strength, tenacity, and sheer determination, carved out their lives against the typical expectations of the day and Archivist Laura Orriss will be giving an account of Sarah, Countess of Warwick whose story is featured in the exhibition. With a whirlwind of Regency romances and great personal tragedies, it’s a fascinating talk of her life.

The event is on Saturday 9th May 1pm - 4pm at The Court House, Warwick. Tickets £20 + booking fee. To book this event and others relating to the exhibition visit vwww.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

To find out more about the exhibition and events run by Heritage and Culture Warwickshire please visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/