Test your smoke alarms today, before it's too late

As part of the Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking people to test their smoke alarms regularly and make testing them part of their household routine.

Smoke alarms can give someone the few extra seconds they need to escape in a fire. While most homes now have alarms fitted, many people are not aware that the average alarm has a lifespan of just ten years before it needs replacing.

WFRS is asking people to make sure that their alarms are up to date and up to the job.

To keep your alarms in working order:

Make sure there is at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home

Test your smoke alarms by pushing the button every week

Check that your smoke alarms are less than 10 years old

Change the batteries every year. Never remove them.

Fit smoke alarms in the right place - on landings and hallways and near bedrooms. Also consider fitting them in rooms which have electrical appliances – e.g. a heater or charger – or other fire risks

Take a moment to check on your loved ones who may need help to ensure they’re fully protected.

It is also important to ensure everyone in your household is aware of escape routes and what to do in the event of an emergency. It is vital that escape routes such as hallways and landings are kept clear of bags and shoes, and visitors know the designated escape route in the event of an emergency.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire & Rescue Service, said: “Smoke alarms can offer vital protection for you and your loved ones, but most people simply fit and forget – they don’t know if it might be coming to the end of its lifespan or not working at all.

“You should have at least one smoke alarm fitted on each floor of your house, ideally on the ceilings of hallways and landings. Regardless of how many smoke alarms you have, you should be testing them all regularly. It is national guidance to test your smoke alarms monthly, but in Warwickshire we want to be extra safe and test our smoke alarms weekly. To help you remember, you could test your smoke alarms on bin collection day each week.

“The fire service fit smoke alarms for some of our most vulnerable residents through Safe and Well checks. If you or someone you know could benefit from a Safe and Well visit do get in touch – they’re free of charge and will make sure that preventable measures are put in place to reduce the chances of a fatal fire.”

Anyone can apply for a free Safe and Well visit from WFRS. During the visit WFRS will provide fire safety advice, check that smoke alarms are working and replace/install new ones if needed. Residents with hearing loss who live on their own and who would not be able to hear an alarm sounding without hearing aids can be provided with a free specialist smoke alarm.

To book a Safe and Well visit, go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/apply-safe-well-visit.

In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call 999.