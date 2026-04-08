Warwickshire brewery receives grant funding to improve efficiency and lower functional costs

Windmill Hill Brewery and Taproom (WH Brewery) has become more energy efficient following building improvements made with help from the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS).

The Leamington Spa-based brewery, renowned for their scientifically crafted beer produced inhouse, is committed to operating efficiently while maintaining excellent customer service.

To improve their energy efficiency the team approached the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS). A Business Adviser from Coventry City Council carried out a free energy audit at the brewery aimed at identifying ways to improve energy efficiency and lower operational costs.

The audit found several issues that made the unit costly and ineffective to heat and light, including a poorly insulated roller-door frontage causing substantial heat loss, outdated high-consumption lighting, and an old diesel-powered heater which was unsuitable for a customer-facing environment and expensive to run.

Windmill Hill Brewery and Taproom was then able to apply to Warwickshire County Council for a government-funded grant to support a series of targeted upgrades aimed at improving the taproom’s conditions by reducing energy consumption and lowering emissions.

With the funding, they were able to fit in a new insulated glass frontage, replace all existing lighting with modern, energy-efficient substitutes, and upgrade the old diesel heater to large infrared heaters.

Gavin Leach, Director and Brewer at WH Brewery, said:

“This project shows how small and medium-sized hospitality businesses can make practical changes that have a real impact. With expert advice and grant support, Windmill Hill Brewery has improved its space, reduced energy waste, and strengthened its commitment to sustainability – all while enhancing the customer experience."

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Business Energy Advice Service has been able to support Windmill Hill Brewery and Taproom to make their premises more energy efficient. “The programme is a great support to businesses to help them make changes to their premises to become more efficient and ultimately reduce their outgoings. By providing a more sustainable, cost-effective setup, these developments will bring significant benefits supporting the business, team and customers long-term.”

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a pilot scheme led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area with further funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Coventry City Council has been appointed by WCC to deliver the energy audits.

