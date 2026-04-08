Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards are supporting the Stop Check Go Used Car campaign

Stop Check Go is a regional Trading Standards campaign helping consumers stay safe when buying used cars. Every year, thousands of complaints are made about misdescribed vehicles, hidden faults, and traders pretending to be private sellers.

This campaign helps you:

Recognise red flags before you buy

Carry out quick, free checks at home

Understand your rights if something goes wrong

Know how to report a dodgy seller

Why This Campaign Matters

Many people rely on second-hand cars — but too often, they’re sold vehicles that are unsafe, poorly described, or come with hidden history. From false mileage to faulty or dangerous cars – consumers are being left out of pocket and may be on the road in unroadworthy vehicles.

Buying a used car shouldn’t be a gamble. We’re here to help you. Stop. Check. Go.

How to Get Involved

Read and share our campaign posts on Facebook and X

Check your own car-buying knowledge with our tips and used car buying guide

Report dodgy sellers to Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.

Help protect your friends, family, and community

More information