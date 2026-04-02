Emergency services and councils test emergency response at Capabilities Day

More than 100 emergency planners and responders gathered this week to strengthen joint working and improve how Warwickshire prepares for and responds to emergencies.

Held at the National Ministry Centre in Coventry, the event brought together partners including Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Environment Agency, Warwickshire Search and Rescue and the British Red Cross.

The programme included practical demonstrations, such as a mass decontamination exercise and a drone search operation; showcasing the strong partnerships and a shared commitment to supporting Warwickshire communities.

The event was hosted by Warwickshire Resilience Forum (WRF), a partnership of public, private and voluntary sector agencies that works all year-round to to ensure the county is prepared to respond to and recover from emergencies.

The day focussed on strengthening relationships, sharing learning and exploring how agencies can work effectively together during operational incidents and periods of adverse weather.

Bringing together representatives from more than 20 organisations, the event highlighted the depth of expertise across Warwickshire and reinforced the strong partnerships at the heart of the county’s emergency response arrangements.

Ben Brook, WRF Co-Chair and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“It was great to see so many colleagues from across emergency services, voluntary sector and partner organisations coming together to help make Warwickshire as prepared as it can be for emergencies.

“After experiencing the wettest spring on record, it’s so important to know who you’re working with when someone calls you at 2am for an emergency meeting. Events like this help to turn professional relationships into trusted partnerships.

“Residents across Warwickshire also have a vital role to play. Signing up for flood alerts, preparing a simple grab bag and knowing your local emergency contacts can make a real difference. Keeping an eye on five-day weather forecast is another quick and easy way to stay informed.

“Preparing for emergencies such as flooding or severe weather doesn’t have to be complicated. Small actions taken now can significantly improve your safety and give you greater peace of mind.”

To find out more about how to be better prepared, visit https://www.warwickshireresilienceforum.org/ and follow ‘Warwickshire Resilience Forum’ on Facebook.