Temporary replacement bus service for Alveston and Tiddington during Stratford Road closure 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is advising residents that Stratford Road, between Alveston and Charlecote, will be closed for essential roadworks from 30 March 2026 to 22 May 2026. ...
Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is advising residents that Stratford Road, between Alveston and Charlecote, will be closed for essential roadworks from 30 March 2026 to 22 May 2026. During this period, the normal Service 15 bus route will be diverted via Loxley and Loxley Road, and will therefore not be able to serve the villages of Alveston and Tiddington. To ensure continued public transport access for affected residents, WCC is providing a temporary replacement bus service, operated by Bakers Coaches. This service will operate in accordance with the timetable provided and is designed to maintain vital links for local communities throughout the duration of the road closure. The replacement service will be:
- Free of charge to all passengers.
- Operated using a 19-seat, fully accessible minibus.
- Running for the full duration of the Stratford Road closure.