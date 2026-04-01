Be the Change this April: Warwickshire residents encouraged to take small steps to manage stress

Stress Awareness Month returns this April and WCC is encouraging residents and workplaces to move from awareness to action by focusing on small, everyday changes that can improve people’s wellbeing.

This year’s national theme is Be the Change. It highlights the growing impact of stress and burnout and urges people to take practical steps to protect their mental health. The month offers an opportunity to pause, reflect and make manageable changes that support long‑term wellbeing.

Stress Awareness Month has been marked every April since 1992 and is led nationally by the Stress Management Society. The campaign aims to reduce stigma around mental health and help people turn periods of stress into opportunities to build resilience.

Five ways to wellbeing

As part of the campaign, Warwickshire County Council is promoting the 5 Ways to Wellbeing – an evidence‑based framework that supports positive mental health and helps people manage stress more effectively: Connect – building strong relationships with family, friends and colleagues can help protect against stress and improve mood.

– building strong relationships with family, friends and colleagues can help protect against stress and improve mood. Be Active – regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling or gardening, can reduce stress and boost energy levels.

– regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling or gardening, can reduce stress and boost energy levels. Take Notice – being present and paying attention to the moment can help manage anxious thoughts and improve emotional wellbeing.

– being present and paying attention to the moment can help manage anxious thoughts and improve emotional wellbeing. Keep Learning – learning new skills or rediscovering old interests can build confidence and give a sense of purpose.

– learning new skills or rediscovering old interests can build confidence and give a sense of purpose. Give – small acts of kindness or volunteering can increase wellbeing and strengthen connections within communities.

To take positive and committed action the council is also raising awareness of the Stress Awareness Month’s 2026 30‑day challenge, choosing one small action each day that supports their physical, mental or emotional wellbeing throughout the month.

Shade Agboola, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Stress can affect anyone, but small changes can make a real difference. The 5 Ways to Wellbeing show that looking after our mental health doesn’t have to be complicated – it’s about everyday actions like staying connected, being active and taking time to notice what’s around us.

“This Stress Awareness Month, I would encourage residents to take one positive step, however small, and to explore the support and advice available through the council, health services and community agencies.”

Warwickshire County Council offers a wide range of advice, tools and local support to help residents look after their wellbeing, including information on managing stress and improving mental health.

Wellbeing for Warwickshire

Wellbeing for Warwickshire offers easy, confidential access to mental health support through online support, community drop‑in hubs, and one‑to‑one guidance, all designed to help if you're feeling stressed, anxious, isolated, or overwhelmed. The service also provides free workshops, wellbeing tools, and digital resources to help you understand your mental health, build resilience, and stay connected while navigating the challenges of student life.

To find out more please visit www.wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk

To find out about more services and how to access support in Warwickshire visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness or go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth