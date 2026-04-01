Warwickshire Libraries award Escape Arts and Menopause Knowledge CIC - the 2026 Hidden Stories commission

Warwickshire Libraries has commissioned Escape Arts, in partnership with Menopause Knowledge CIC, to lead an inspiring new community project that shines a light on the often hidden experiences of ...

Warwickshire Libraries has commissioned Escape Arts, in partnership with Menopause Knowledge CIC, to lead an inspiring new community project that shines a light on the often hidden experiences of menopause.

‘Stitching Stories - Threads Through Menopause’ forms part of Hidden Stories, a programme celebrating culture, creativity and community heritage thanks to funding from Arts Council England.

From April to September 2026, women and anyone experiencing or impacted by menopause -including partners, families and friends - will be invited to uncover and explore archives across Warwickshire.

Participants will delve into local studies collections, museum holdings and record office materials, using these rich sources as creative inspiration. Through stitching, making, writing, and other imaginative responses, they will turn heritage into personal expression - shaping a stronger, more diverse and more human story of menopause.

The creative outcomes will not only be shared publicly but will also become part of the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire archive itself, ensuring today’s voices are preserved for tomorrow.

Alongside the creative work, the project will produce a practical menopause resource pack for libraries and community groups, supporting open conversations and improving understanding of peri and post-menopause. The pack will be piloted in Warwickshire before being shared nationally.

The project will culminate in a public celebration on World Menopause Day (18 October 2026) at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford, where participants will showcase their work and the new resource will be launched. Warwickshire Libraries will also host an autumn celebration event.

Following the launch, a programme of activities will pilot the resource in three Warwickshire libraries, with potential outreach via the new Discovery Den mobile learning space later in 2026.

Dionne Sambrook, Programme Manager at Escape Arts, said:

“Community creative projects like this give people the opportunity to explore personal experiences in a supportive and imaginative way. By connecting lived experience with heritage collections, we can create meaningful conversations about menopause while helping people feel seen, heard and understood.”

Aline Boblin, CEO of Menopause Knowledge CIC, added:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this commission alongside our wonderful partners at Escape Arts. Menopause affects millions of people, yet many still feel isolated or unsure where to turn. This project brings creativity, knowledge and shared experience together to open doors, reduce stigma and help communities better understand and support the menopause journey.”

Rob Powell, Executive Director for Resources, Warwickshire County Council said:

“Libraries are trusted community spaces where people come to learn, connect and share stories. Hidden Stories allows us to bring our heritage collections to life while championing the voices of local people. This project will help ensure that experiences around menopause are recognised, valued and included in our cultural record.”

We’re inviting participants now!

If you live, work or take part in community life in Warwickshire and would like to explore menopause through creativity, heritage and shared experience, we’d love to hear from you.

To register your interest or request more information, please contact Dionne Sambrook, Programme & Performance Manager at Escape Arts: dionnesambrook@escapearts.org.uk/ Tel: 07861 672475 or 01789 532110.

Join us in shaping a richer, more inclusive story of menopause - one stitched together from real voices, real experiences and real community.