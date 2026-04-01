New service available to support Warwickshire’s businesses

Businesses in Warwickshire can now access a range of support through the new Warwickshire Business Growth Service.

Launched today, 1 April, the new service and website includes a range of business support including advice, events and peer support, all available in one place.

Businesses can access the new service using the contact details:

Phone number: 01926 412 709

Email: business@warwickshire.gov.uk

Website: business.warwickshire.gov.uk

Businesses can explore the new website to access help and guidance from a wide range of services across the council and partners including skills, property, access to finance, Trading Standards and business support from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The new service provides a single route for businesses to discover the types of support available and understand what they need based on their needs and goals.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The new dedicated service for Warwickshire’s businesses provides a range of support. The new website brings all the guidance together and is continuing to grow, it will be a hub of information where businesses can discover the support available and align this to their needs. This is a great tool for our businesses with a focus on our priority sectors.”

Visit the Warwickshire Business Growth Service website to find out more about the service at business.warwickshire.gov.uk

For further information about business support, business news in Warwickshire and updates on other business-related initiatives please sign up for Warwickshire's business newsletter, Warwickshire Means Business.