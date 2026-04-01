Warwickshire Libraries launch Spring/Summer 2026 What’s On Guide 

Warwickshire Libraries is pleased to announce the launch of its Spring/Summer 2026 What’s On Guide highlighting a lively and engaging programme of cultural, creative and community activitie...

Warwickshire Libraries is pleased to announce the launch of its Spring/Summer 2026 What’s On Guide highlighting a lively and engaging programme of cultural, creative and community activities taking place from April to September 2026 across all 18 council-managed libraries.

From Polesworth to Shipston-on-Stour, the new guide brings together a diverse mix of events for children, young people, and adults. With most activities offered free of charge, Warwickshire Libraries continues to support access to inclusive, high-quality cultural experiences for residents across the county.

Season Highlights

The Spring/Summer programme includes a wide range of events and activities, such as:

· Reading activities during the Easter holidays and May half-term.

· Monthly author talks.

· Creative workshops including crafts, henna art and Chinese Fan Dance sessions.

· A free filmmaking course for teens.

· The much-loved Warwickshire Libraries Bookmark Competition.

Warwickshire Libraries is also delighted to confirm the return of Park Life Reads, the annual free family festival. Taking place in Riversley Park on Saturday 1st August (10am–4pm), the event will bring stories, creativity and community celebration to the heart of Nuneaton.

Regency Revels Return

As a National Portfolio Organisation supported by Arts Council England, Warwickshire Libraries continues to deliver high-quality cultural programming across the county.

This year marks the return of the hugely popular Regency Revels, running across three libraries between May and June. These immersive evenings celebrate the world of Jane Austen through performed readings from her most cherished novels, accompanied by traditional period dancing.

Tickets: £10 per person. Book via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/regency-revels-4825719

Rob Powell, Executive Director for Resources, Warwickshire County Council said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the breadth and quality of this year’s Spring/Summer programme. Our libraries continue to be vibrant cultural hubs where people of all ages can discover new interests, develop their creativity and enjoy time together as a community. Whether you’re joining a workshop, meeting an author or attending one of our festivals, we look forward to welcoming residents into our spaces throughout the season.”

View the Guide

The full Spring/Summer 2026 What’s On Guide is available online: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-2082369270-322

Printed copies are also available from all Warwickshire Libraries.