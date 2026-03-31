Warwickshire makes history as Young High Sheriff plays formal role in Citizenship Ceremony

Today at Shire Hall in Warwick, history was made as a Young High Sheriff played a formal role in a British citizenship ceremony for the first time.

Max Allen, Young High Sheriff from Ashlawn School in Rugby, joined High Sheriff, Karen Lynch MBE in officiating proceedings, marking what is believed to be a first of its kind. The Young High Sheriff programme is a Warwickshire initiative and this moment represents a significant and innovative step in placing young people at the heart of civic life.

The High Sheriff is one of the county’s civic dignitaries who delivers the formal address, welcoming new citizens. At today’s ceremony, Max shared this responsibility, playing a central role in welcoming attendees and helping to lead the proceedings.

His contribution was delivered with confidence and care, helping to create a warm and celebratory atmosphere as individuals from 13 different countries of birth were formally welcomed as British citizens, recognising the role they already play within the communities of Warwickshire.

Citizenship ceremonies mark the final stage in the naturalisation process. During the ceremony, individuals take an oath or affirmation of allegiance and are presented with their certificate of naturalisation. This confirms their status as British citizens and enables them to apply for a British passport. For many, this moment follows a lengthy and often complex process, making the ceremony an important and meaningful milestone.

Speaking after the event, Karen Lynch MBE said:

"It was a privilege to share this moment with Max today. This small but important step reflects our belief that young people can be actively involved in civic life. Max represented his role, and young people across Warwickshire, with great maturity and pride."

Today’s ceremony highlights the value of innovation within civic tradition and demonstrates how meaningful it can be to involve young people in formal duties, recognising their voice, contribution and potential.