Secondary Book Award Ceremony and Year 4 Reading Celebration events  

Warwickshire Schools Library Service (WSLS) and Warwickshire Libraries concluded an exciting fortnight of reading celebrations across the county ...

... culminating in the Warwickshire Secondary Book Award Ceremony held recently.

WSLS hosted the annual Warwickshire Secondary Book Award Ceremony, bringing together students from 21 schools across Warwickshire to celebrate outstanding contemporary fiction for young people. The winning title Shrapnel Boys by Jenny Pearson was announced during the event, with students gathering to recognise excellence in young people’s literature.

This year’s ceremony was attended by acclaimed authors Anne Fine, Jenny Pearson, Dan Smith, and Liz Hyder, giving students the opportunity to hear directly from the writers behind some of their favourite books and to engage in discussions about their work.

The Secondary Book Award continued to champion reading for pleasure among young people, encouraging students to explore new voices in literature and engage with thoughtprovoking fiction written for their age group.

Year 4 Reading Celebration Events (16-20 March 2026)

The event took place at the end of Warwickshire Libraries and WSLS’ 10th annual Year 4 Reading Celebration, a fortnight of events held between 16 and 20 March. In its tenth year, the initiative once again brought together schools form across the county to inspire a love of reading among young learners.

This spring term, 39 schools took part. Pupils were challenged to borrow and read four books - ideally from their local library - and record their reflections in a specially designed Reading Log. Year 4 classes also completed a creative challenge inspired by the stories they explored.

During the celebration events, each school’s team of four pupils presented their class’s creative challenge work before taking part in a fun, bookthemed quiz and activities, competing against other schools across Warwickshire.

Winning teams received trophies and prizes for both the Creative Challenge and the quiz/activity elements. Every attending pupil received a Star Reader medal and certificate, and all Year 4 pupils involved in the wider initiative were awarded certificates recognising their achievement.

Rob Powell, Executive Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said: