Supported internships transforming futures for young people with SEND across Warwickshire

Supported interns in Warwickshire share their stories of gaining skills, independence and paid employment.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Warwickshire are stepping into paid work, gaining new skills and transforming their futures thanks to supported internships – with remarkable success stories being celebrated on National Supported Internship Day (27 March).

Warwickshire County Council is shining a spotlight on the powerful impact these programmes have for young people with SEND, who are accessing real workplace experience, growing in independence and taking their first steps into employment.

Supported internships offer young people aged 16–24 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) the opportunity to develop practical skills, build confidence, and access personalised support from job coaches. This year, more than 45 young people across Warwickshire are taking part in programmes delivered in partnership with local colleges, employers and national initiatives such as Project SEARCH.

Interns are thriving in a wide range of workplaces - from hospitality and logistics to digital services and administration – demonstrating how the right support and the right opportunity can unlock potential.

Two interns, Ryan and Luis, completed placements at the Crowne Plaza in Stratford-upon-Avon and are sharing their journeys to show how tailored support helps young people progress into paid employment and further training.

Ryan joined the hotel’s breakfast team, initially taking on back-of-house tasks such as polishing cutlery and glassware. With the encouragement of the restaurant team and his job coach, he soon developed the confidence to work front-of-house in a busy restaurant serving more than 300 guests. His dedication and growing confidence led to him being offered a job at the end of the internship.

Ryan said:

“I gained useful skills whilst doing the internship and love working at the Crowne Plaza. I really enjoy getting to help train the new Supported Interns who come every year because I know what it’s like to be in their position.”

Luis completed his placement in the hotel’s leisure club. Although he initially found the environment overwhelming and needed support with timekeeping and confidence, personalised strategies helped him grow his independence. This included written instructions, scheduled alarms, planned time-out breaks and wearing ear pods to manage his anxiety. Thanks to these adjustments, Luis was able to gradually take on new responsibilities such as carrying out pool tests, speaking with regular members and even attending a Leisure Club social event independently.

At the end of his internship, Luis secured a part-time position at the leisure centre next door to the hotel, along with the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship. He is now training to become a personal trainer and recently returned to college to share his experience with current interns.

Both Ryan and Luis’ stories are powerful examples of how supported internships can help young people with SEND find fulfilling careers doing what they love.

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said,

“Supported Internships are opening up real opportunities for young people with special educational needs and disabilities across Warwickshire. We are incredibly proud of our interns, whose determination and talent shine through when they are given meaningful chances to learn and succeed in the workplace. “These programmes not only change lives but strengthen our communities and local businesses. We encourage employers of all sizes to explore the benefits of hosting an intern, and we also urge young people and their families to find out more about the opportunities available and how supported internships can help build skills, confidence and pathways into employment.”

Young people, parents and carers can find information about eligibility, how to apply and what support is available on the Warwickshire SEND Local Offer. Guidance is also available for businesses and colleges interested in becoming internship partners, including how interns are recruited and the support employers receive.

For more information or advice, contact: WCCSupportedInternships@warwickshire.gov.uk