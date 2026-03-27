Roll and stroll challenge encourages residents to walk, wheel and cycle this May

Warwickshire County Council and Love to Ride are pleased to announce Roll and Stroll, a county-wide active travel challenge taking place this May.

The challenge celebrates all forms of active travel, whether walking, wheeling or cycling.

Sign up for free at: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Residents can take part in this challenge throughout May by walking, wheeling or cycling anywhere, at any time. Every trip counts, whether it is for the school run, commuting to work or for health and wellbeing purposes, with the focus on being active and moving each day in ways that work for each individual.

By logging their trips and getting active daily, no matter the distance travelled, residents can win prizes such as a £4,000 holiday of their choice, or one of the bonus prizes offered for each mile that they move. There is also a £100 running shoe voucher up for grabs just for Warwickshire residents!

There are lots of benefits to moving more, including improved mental and physical wellbeing and saving money on fuel. Roll and Stroll is all about celebrating these benefits and helping residents to build small and sustainable habits that last a lifetime.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: "We are delighted to bring the Roll and Stroll month challenge to Warwickshire this May. Active travel is a cornerstone of our commitment to creating healthier, happier, and better-connected communities. Whether you are walking to the shops, wheeling through your local park, or cycling to work or school, every journey logged is a step towards improving your own physical and mental wellbeing.

“This fantastic partnership with Love to Ride makes building sustainable habits fun, free, and incredibly rewarding. I wholeheartedly encourage all our residents, schools, and workplaces to sign up, get moving, and enjoy the many benefits of active travel."

It’s totally free to take part! So, whether you’re on wheels or on foot, get moving between 1 and 31 May! Join the fun now: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Getting Involved

Sign up for free at: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Log your journeys one of three ways: automatically with the Love to Ride app, on the website, or by syncing another riding/running app such as Strava or Garmin.

Download the Love to Ride app for Apple or Android devices.

Encourage others using your unique profile link to earn extra points.

Take part with your workplace, school or social group to climb the leaderboards and spread active fun!

To start a cycling adventure today, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Discover more about active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeactivetravel