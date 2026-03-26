Warwick rogue builder sentenced to ten months imprisonment

A rogue builder has been sentenced to ten months imprisonment and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order. A successful investigation and prosecutio...

A rogue builder has been sentenced to ten months imprisonment and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

A successful investigation and prosecution were undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

Builder Luke Wilson, also known as Sam Memetovic, age 37 of Lodge Crescent Warwick, ripped off a Leamington Spa resident.

Wilson’s method of operation was to introduce new contract conditions at short notice, demand additional costs and set increasingly urgent payment deadlines.

His victim had initially agreed a price of just over £14,500 to carry out plastering, electrical work, the removal of walls and a bathroom update. But within 20 days, Wilson had sent him six further invoices, increasing the cost to over £20,000.

Not only was this £5,000 more than the original quote, but an expert surveyor employed by Warwickshire Trading Standards concluded that the real value of the work carried out by Wilson was just £3,240. This meant the homeowner was charged six times the genuine value of the work.

The homeowner found Wilson on trustatrader.com where he was advertising as HR Building, Plumbing and Heating.

On sentencing Wilson at Warwick Crown Court, His Honour Judge Berlin said that this was a shocking case, a classic example of rogue trading. Addressing Wilson, he described him as an arrogant and deceitful bully who had swindled his customer in an unscrupulous way and had only shown remorse because he didn’t wish to go to prison. He also said that these were an appalling set of offences, tantamount to fraud, and a clear and deliberate attempt to deceive and obtain money.

The victim stated that he was forced to borrow substantial amounts of money from a relative to rectify the work and that Wilson’s activities had had a significant impact on his mental health and wellbeing.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities, Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Rogue traders are warned that if they try to operate in Warwickshire, our Trading Standards Service will tackle them and hold them to account.

“Our officers work tirelessly to investigate reports, gather evidence, and pursue those who breach consumer protection laws. We know that it is often older and vulnerable residents, who are preyed on and we are committed to supporting and protecting them.

“Warwickshire residents deserve honest, professional services, and we will continue to ensure that those who flout the law are held fully accountable.”

In mitigation Sarah Turner representing Wilson said that her client found himself in over his head, producing contracts with no training and didn’t take advice whilst accepting he should have done.

At Warwick Crown Court on 12 March 2026, Luke Wilson was sentenced to ten months imprisonment and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order. Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making misleading omissions and engaging in aggressive commercial practices contrary to regulation 9,10 and 11 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

A Proceeds of Crime Act investigation has commenced, and the matter will be back in Court on the 24 June 2026 when compensation, confiscation and costs will be considered.

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. For more advice visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/doorstepsellers