Spend the Easter holidays in award winning Warwickshire

Warwickshire continues to shine as a leading UK destination, with several local attractions recognised at the West Midlands Tourism Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence across the region’s visitor economy and highlight world‑class venues and unforgettable experiences with Warwickshire contributing multiple winners and highly commended finalists across categories including:

Gold award for experience of the year – Cotswolds in a Day Tour (Go Cotswolds)

Gold award for large visitor attraction of the year – Compton Verney

Gold award for pub of the year – The Howard Arms, Ilmington

Silver award for experience of the year – The Shakespeare Express (Vintage Trains Ltd), Stratford upon Avon

Silver award for small visitor attraction of the year – Shakespeare Distillery

Silver award for tourism event/festival of the year – Art in the Park, Leamington

Bronze award for experience of the year – RSC Tours (The Royal Shakespeare Company)

Bronze award for large visitor attraction of the year – British Motor Museum, Gaydon

Bronze award for small visitor attraction of the year – The Lord Leycester, Warwick

With such strong recognition across the sector, this break is the perfect moment for families to discover (or rediscover!) the county’s impressive mix of events, experiences and days out.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire offers something for everyone from country parks and waterways to cultural hotspots and hands‑on attractions. Whether you're planning an active outdoor day, a cultural excursion, or a relaxing break surrounded by nature, Warwickshire is ready to welcome you.”

To offer ideas for days out or to help plan itineraries, Visit Warwickshire provides a calendar of local activities or themed days out for a range of budgets, helping to explore the breadth of the county. To find out more, visit visit.warwickshire.gov.uk

To find out more about the West Midlands Tourism Awards, visit https://visitbirmingham.com/westmidlandstourismawards/