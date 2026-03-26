Warwickshire teachers come together to strengthen SEND support across the county!

Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) teachers from across Warwickshire recently came together at Stoneleigh Park for the annual SRP Teacher Training Day.

Arranged by the Team of Specialist Teachers and the commissioners who support SRPs, this focussed day of learning was designed to strengthen inclusive practice and improve outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across the county.

Open to all Primary and Secondary specialist resourced provisions, including Communication and Interaction, and Social, Emotional and Mental Health provisions, the event brought together practitioners who play a vital role in supporting Warwickshire families.

Training was led by a mix of specialist guest speakers and Warwickshire’s own Specialist Teaching Service (STS) Technical Specialists. These experts work closely with specialist resourced provisions throughout the year to help schools to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

Teachers took part in a mix of whole group sessions and smaller workshops. These covered topics such as ADHD, how children develop language, using assistive technology, nurture approaches, and ways to build strong, positive relationships in school. All sessions gave staff practical ideas they can use straight away to support children and young people.

The event fostered a strong sense of collaboration and shared purpose, giving teachers valuable time to come together and reflect on effective, inclusive approaches for pupils with a range of additional needs. While the focus of the day centred on strengthening practice within Specialist Resource Provisions, it also helped build a wider shared commitment to supporting children and young people with additional needs across Warwickshire settings.

Talking about the importance of the training, Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education, said: “We are committed to ensuring that every child and young person in Warwickshire has access to a high quality, inclusive education. By coming together, sharing expertise and learning from one another, we build a stronger system, one where every child and young person can access the right support at the right time. Events like this create shared learning, strengthen relationships and ensure we are united in our efforts to deliver the very best support for Warwickshire families.”

For more information and support around SEND visit SEND Local Offer – Warwickshire County Council