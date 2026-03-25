Warwickshire Changemakers returns for 2026 with search for 100 Community Heroes

High Sheriff announces second county‑wide celebration recognising those making a positive difference,

As her year in office draws to a close, Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, has confirmed that the Warwickshire Changemakers will return for 2026— celebrating the people who make an extraordinary contribution to life across the county.

First launched in 2025, the inaugural event recognised 100 remarkable people in an investiture‑style ceremony attended by families and civic leaders from across the county. Those recognised included volunteers, community champions, innovators and individuals who have strengthened Warwickshire through public service or acts of kindness.

Building on last year’s success, the 2026 celebration will take place on Tuesday 4 August 2026, bringing together around 500 guests to recognise and celebrate another 100 Warwickshire Changemakers.

The ceremony will begin at St Mary’s Church, Warwick, where 2026 Changemakers will receive formal recognition, before joining a procession through the town to Warwick Castle for an evening celebration.

Karen Lynch, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, said:

“My year as High Sheriff has been about showing how, through collaboration, we can bring out the very best of Warwickshire and make it a better county for all of us. “Throughout the year I have seen countless examples of collaboration across our public services, charitable organisations, community groups and individuals. The Changemakers celebration itself is another powerful example of what can happen when people come together for positive impact. “Last year’s inaugural event recognised 100 truly incredible individuals who set the benchmark through their achievements and service to others. I’m delighted that we will once again bring together around 500 people this summer to celebrate another 100 Warwickshire Changemakers in front of their families and the county’s civic leaders.”

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire is fortunate to have so many individuals who go above and beyond to support their communities and improve the lives of others. “The Warwickshire Changemakers celebration is a wonderful way of recognising the people who quietly make a difference every day and highlighting the strength of our communities across the county.”

Thank you to Warwick Castle, St Mary’s, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council for their generous collaboration and for offering their resources to help make this event possible.

If members of the public would like to nominate someone who is making a difference in their community, nominations can be made through the High Sheriff’s website or via local mayors.

Further details can be found at:

www.highsheriffofwarwickshire.com