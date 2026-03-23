Primary School place offers to be issued to Warwickshire families on Thursday 16 April

What parents and carers need to know about primary and junior school place offers for September 2026.

Families across Warwickshire who applied on-time for a Reception or Year 3 junior school place for September 2026 will receive their child’s school offer by email on National Offer Day, taking place this year on Thursday 16 April.

As usual, Warwickshire County Council will automatically accept all school place offers, unless alternative arrangements are needed. This means that parents and carers do not need to take any action to secure their child’s place. Instead, families should keep an eye out for updates directly from the school their child has been offered, including information about uniform requirements, any transition activities, and term dates, which will also be available on each school’s website.

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Starting school for the first time, or moving between an infant and junior school, is a really exciting time for young children and their families and we’re delighted to be supporting them at this time. Anyone that applied by the 15 January deadline will receive an email from us on the National Offer Day on Thursday 16 April with details of their child’s school place, and if any parent or carer needs extra support, the admissions team are available to help.”

Some families may find that their child has not been offered a place at one or more of their preferred schools and, in a very small number of cases, not at any of the schools they applied for. This happens when schools receive more applications than they have places available, and when other applicants meet the published admissions criteria more closely. However, all children who are not offered a preferred school will automatically be placed on the waiting list for those schools. Waiting list positions will be available from 30 April and are updated regularly, and families will be notified if a place becomes available.

For more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace