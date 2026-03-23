Stay fire safe this Easter

It takes only seconds for a family celebration to turn into a household emergency.

As Warwickshire prepares for the Easter break, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding residents to think of fire-safety first.

The Easter period traditionally sees a significant increase in activity within the home. With schools closed and families gathering for traditional meals, the kitchen often becomes a hive of activity. However, a busier house can lead to more distractions. Whether you are rustling up Easter treats with children or preparing a family meal, please remember to stay in the kitchen while cooking. Even a few seconds away from a hot pan can be enough for a fire to take hold. Always keep cooking areas clear of flammable items such as tea towels, oven gloves, and any Easter egg packaging!

If you have family staying overnight, it is vital that escape routes such as hallways and landings are kept clear of bags and shoes. Ensuring that visitors know the designated escape route in the event of an emergency is a simple step that can save lives.

For many, Easter is also a time for travel and visiting relatives. If you are planning to leave your home empty over the bank holiday, a quick "fire safety sweep" before locking the front door is essential. WFRS recommends checking your smoke alarms, unplugging non-essential electrical appliances and ensuring all internal doors are closed to help contain a fire should one start. Double-check that all hobs and ovens are completely turned off. These small actions provide vital protection while your home is unoccupied.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire & Rescue Service, said:

"Easter is a deeply significant time for many of us and it's important that our community celebrates in safety. Whether you are lighting a candle in prayer, preparing a traditional feast, or even travelling away to visit loved ones, please remain fire aware. By being careful in the kitchen, testing your smoke alarms and carrying out a final safety check before you leave your home, you are also showing an act of care for your family and neighbours."

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service stresses that the most important guest in any home this Easter is a working smoke alarm. Residents are encouraged to test their alarms on every level of their property before the festivities begin. In the event of a fire, they provide the essential seconds needed to get out, stay out, and call 999.

For those seeking further advice on how to keep their homes safe this spring, or to arrange a free safe and well check, more information can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.