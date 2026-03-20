Council supports healthier smiles across Warwickshire this World Oral Health Day

This World Oral Health Day, Warwickshire County Council is highlighting the importance of good oral hygiene by sharing the advice available for families about how to maintain healthier teeth and gums

The theme for World Oral Health Day 2026 is ‘A Happy Mouth is a Happy Life’ and aims to raise awareness of the importance of caring for the mouth at every stage of life, including during the early years.

To help improve dental health in young children, the Council is taking part in a national scheme for nursery and primary school children aged three to five years to help establish healthy brushing habits from an early age. The government-led and fully funded supervised toothbrushing scheme, otherwise known as Brilliant Brushers, is available in nurseries and reception classes across the county. Available in nurseries and Primary schools that meet the scheme's criteria, targeting areas in the 20% most deprived areas.

Supervised toothbrushing is an evidence based and cost-effective scheme that helps to reduce oral health inequalities. The latest data shows that one in five children aged five has experienced tooth decay in England*. In the supervised toothbrushing scheme, children are in the classroom with classmates and teachers, and the activity is delivered as a fun group activity. The scheme helps by:

teaching children how to brush their teeth with a fluoride toothpaste

encouraging toothbrushing routines at home by developing positive behaviours in young children

In addition, the government has partnered with Colgate-Palmolive to offer free products including ‘Little Kids’ toothpaste, toothbrushes, and educational materials to parents and carers.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health said: “We are delighted to deliver this important scheme that will benefit children across the county. Supervised toothbrushing encourages children to brush their teeth themselves and, through the fun of learning with classmates, equips them with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to begin a journey of good oral health. If your school or nursery would like to get involved, then please get in touch to find out more about the scheme.”

According to the FDI World Dental Foundation, a leading global voice of the dental profession, oral health not only affects the mouth, but can also affect other areas of the body, impacting overall health and well-being. In addition, the Foundation has shared hints and tips for families about how to help maintain good oral hygiene. These include:

Brushing

Brush teeth twice a day and using a fluoride toothpaste

Brush all sides and surfaces of the teeth for two minutes and clean between the teeth at least once a day (floss, interdental brushes)

After brushing, spit don’t rinse

Stay away from sugary foods and drinks

Limit sugar intake to no more than 6 spoons per day for adults, or 3 teaspoons per day for children.

Avoid sugary snacks in between meals

Avoid sugary drinks. Favour water.

Dentist appointment

A regular check-up helps to prevent oral diseases and allows any dental problems to be identified and treated early.

For more information about supervised toothbrushing for children aged three to five years, visit www.gov.uk/government/news/supervised-toothbrushing-for-children-to-prevent-tooth-decay

For more information about World Oral Health Day, visit www.worldoralhealthday.org/

Schools and nurseries interested in the supervised toothbrushing scheme in Warwickshire can email Oral.HealthTeam@geh.nhs.uk for further information.