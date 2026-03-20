Support adds to Rugby based baker’s recipe for success

A Rugby baker is spreading her passion and expertise – and the joy of cake – throughout the community after support from the Skills Escalator Fund.

Stefania Badea set up Sweet Art School in its new premises a year ago. Following 10 years as a home-based baking and teaching business, Stef’s growing business needed new premises and while Stef continues to bake for customers, her focus is now firmly on teaching.

Although highly experienced, Stef recognises that the baking and patisserie world evolves rapidly with new techniques, styles and trends emerging constantly. To remain competitive and become the best teacher she can be, she knew she needed to develop her own skills further and utilise the Skills Escalator Fund to access funding towards developing her skills.

Stef enrolled on a Commercial Modern Patisserie course, a specialist training programme providing advanced, industry relevant techniques used by leading pastry chefs.

“In the pastry industry you need to update your skills all the time because there is always new stuff coming along,” Stef said. “The course helped me stay ahead in my knowledge so I can teach home bakers how to grow, develop and refine their skills, and explore different niches. It’s allowed me to stay competitive in my field – people now travel from across the UK and even Europe to train with me.”

The course not only sharpened Stef’s technical expertise but also strengthened her approach to teaching. It gave her new methods and insights she can pass directly onto her learners, helping them progress faster and with greater confidence.

“It all started when I went to a networking event where I met lovely, supportive people from the Growth Hub and the Borough and County Councils. I met the right people who listened to my needs and gave me great support. When you start a business, there are a lot of expenses, including some you don’t expect, so the Skills Escalator Fund was such a boost. I am so grateful.”

Stef loves to encourage and support others, and she has quickly found a dedicated audience of aspiring bakers from Rugby and beyond who want to learn from her. As a newly-certified Fair Chance Employer, Stef can also benefit from dedicated support to help her grow her team from a diverse and varied pool of skilled people.

Stef arrived in Rugby in 2017 after relocating from Jersey, bringing her passion for baking and teaching with her.

She originally founded the business in 2010, building a strong customer base, but after relocating she had to rebuild almost from scratch. Starting again from home, the business soon grew, pushing her to the decision to secure a dedicated space where she could expand into teaching properly.

“It was a big decision, but after one year I can say it was the right decision,” she said. “I still take some orders, but the main focus is teaching - trainee pastry chefs, mums, teenagers, children, and anyone passionate about baking.”

Many of her learners have gone on to launch their own baking businesses, something Stef is incredibly proud of. Others travel from Spain, Belgium, Ireland and across the UK to attend Sweet Art School’s classes, bringing new visitors to Rugby and benefiting local businesses too.

Stef also supports young people through work experience placements at her St Matthew’s Street premises, offering opportunities to those who may not have an immediate pathway into work.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It is great to see how Sweet Art School has grown in its first year. I would like to congratulate Stefania for her early success, and we are delighted that the Skills Escalator Programme was able to support her as she builds something positive for her community.”

With Sweet Art School’s first year a success, Stef is already looking to the future.

“I have a dream to have a small school,” she said. “My hope is to grow because the demand is definitely there. Every day I get calls from parents and aspiring bakers. It would be wonderful for Rugby and beyond.”

The Skills Escalator Programme is delivered by Warwickshire County Council’s Skills Hub is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and delivered with the county’s district and borough councils, offered Stef the perfect opportunity.

The Fair Chance Employment Programme will be led by a dedicated Warwickshire County Council Business Skills Advisor who will work with employers to increase awareness of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, whilst creating opportunities for work experience, internships and apprenticeships to support progression into full time employment.