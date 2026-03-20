Supportive equipment and technology available to help residents live independently

Warwickshire residents can now ‘breathe easier’ thanks to AskSARA, an award-winning online self-help guide that offers expert advice on everyday equipment and technology to make life more comfortable.

Available 24 hours a day through Warwickshire County Council’s Living Well webpages, AskSARA provides personalised guidance to help adults, older people, and those with disabilities find practical solutions that support independence and improve daily wellbeing.

Shortness of breath, fatigue, and mobility challenges can often make routine tasks feel difficult. AskSARA’s guided self-assessment uses straightforward multiple‑choice questions on these topics, such as whether you become breathless when walking or doing household chores, whether you get tired easily when shopping or moving around the home, or whether day-to-day tasks are becoming harder to manage.

Based on the responses given, AskSARA generates a tailored report that highlights practical suggestions, local services, and recommended products designed to reduce effort, conserve energy, and support greater comfort throughout the day.

This might include:

Lightweight or ergonomic cleaning tools

Shopping trolleys and mobility aids

Bath boards, shower assistance, or dressing aids

Kitchen tools such as openers, perching stools, and trolleys

Walking sticks and home safety equipment

Each report includes options for self-purchase, along with reliable advice to help residents make more informed choices.

AskSARA covers a wide range of assistive equipment to support everyday living, from medication management tools like reminder clocks and automatic pill dispensers, to helpful home adaptations such as grab rails, toilet frames, and advice about stairlifts. The service also highlights everyday items that support eating, bathing, dressing, mobility, and household tasks - small changes that can make a meaningful difference to comfort, energy levels, and independent living.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Everyday tasks can become more difficult as our needs change over time, but small, preventative measures can make a big difference. AskSARA, which can be accessed through our Living Well webpages, enables residents to discover assistive equipment and support that they may never have considered before.” “AskSARA’s personalised guidance also allows residents to make more informed decisions that can help improve their long-term health and independence. I would encourage anyone who feels they may benefit from additional support, or who is supporting a family member, to explore AskSARA and discover the guidance available.”

AskSARA is free to use, requires no account, and collects no personal data. Anyone can complete a guided self-assessment and instantly receive personalised advice to support safe and independent living.

Visit the Living Well webpages to explore more help, advice and guidance about how to stay safe and well, and learn more about the assistive technology and personalised self-assessments available from AskSARA.