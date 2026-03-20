Volunteer Opportunity - Befriending & Activities Support

Gainsborough Hall Nursing Home, Leamington Spa Organisation: Restful Homes Group (RHG)

Gainsborough Hall is seeking friendly, compassionate volunteers to support our residents through companionship and engaging activities.

This rewarding role focuses on befriending and social interaction, helping to brighten resident's days.

Whether it's having a chat over a cup of tea, reading together, playing games, or assisting with group activities, your time and presence can have a lasting impact.

What you'll be doing:

. Spending one-to-one time with residents, offering companionship.

. Supporting group activities such as games, arts and crafts, and social events

. Encouraging participation and helping create a warm, and inclusive atmosphere.

No personal care is required for this role - just your time, empathy and a willingness to connect with others.

Flexible hours are available and can be arranged directly with the Home Manager to suit your schedule.

If you're interested in volunteering and making a positive difference, we'd love to hear from you.

Please contact us at: Gainsboroughhall@restfulhomes.co.uk

or you can call us on 01926 310480