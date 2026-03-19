Warwickshire’s new Youth Council members ready to make a difference

Young people from across Warwickshire gathered on Thursday 12 March to welcome the newly elected Warwickshire Youth Council members and recognise the contributions of those stepping down.

Young people from across Warwickshire gathered on Thursday 12 March at Shire Hall Warwick to welcome the newly elected Warwickshire Youth Council members and recognise the contributions of those stepping down.

The event brought together young people representing communities from across the county, alongside their families, to mark the start of a new two-year term and celebrate the positive impact made by young people in the county.

Elected members from Warwickshire County Council were also in attendance, including Warwickshire County Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Cllr George Finch. Speaking both as Leader and as a former Youth Council member, he reflected on how the experience shaped his early understanding of public service and influenced his journey into local government.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see so many young people stepping forward to represent their peers. Having been part of the Youth Council, I know first-hand the confidence, skills and opportunities it can bring. The Youth Council plays a vital role in shaping the future of Warwickshire, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what this new group will achieve.”

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People, highlighted the strong engagement in this year’s elections and the importance of creating opportunities for young people to be heard.

He added: “The level of interest in this year’s elections has been really encouraging. We are a child friendly county so it is vital that we create opportunities for young people to be involved and share their views. It’s inspiring to see so many young people willing to get involved and speak up about the issues that matter to them and their views play an essential role in shaping services and decisions across the county.”

Outgoing co-chairs Ameli and Alexis shared reflections on their time in the role, encouraging new members to make the most of the experience, get involved and speak up about the issues that matter to them.

The Warwickshire Youth Council plays an important role in gathering the views of young people and ensuring their voices are heard by decision-makers. This year, 30 young people aged 11–17 have been elected and will serve a two-year term, representing young people locally and nationally, and working with councillors, MPs and partners to influence change.

While 30 members have been formally elected, all young people who took part will continue to have opportunities to get involved. Those not elected will be invited to join the Wider Youth Council Network, helping to ensure as many young voices as possible remain part of Warwickshire’s youth participation work.

At their first meeting, members will have the chance to get to know each other and learn more about the different roles within the youth council, ahead of appointing their Chair and other leadership roles in May. This year’s elections saw strong engagement, with more than 55 candidates, 37 secondary schools taking part, and over 1400 votes cast online from 2 February until 27 February.

To find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/